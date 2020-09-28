Language Selection

today's leftovers

Thursday 1st of October 2020 02:23:52 AM
Misc
  • The one-millionth commit: The search for the lucky Linux kernel contributor

    This week has been “a week of millions” for the Linux Foundation, with our announcement that over 1 million people have taken our free Introduction to Linux course. As part of the research for our recently published 2020 Linux Kernel History Report, the Kernel Project itself determined that it had surpassed one million code commits. Here is how we established the identity of this lucky Kernel Project contributor.

  • Meet the contributor of the 1-millionth commit: Ricardo Neri
  • Welcome to the September 2020 edition of Friends of GNOME Update!

    Several Foundation staff presented at GNOME Africa Onboard Virtual. Kristi Progri helped kick off the event with Foundation vice-president Regina Nkemchor Adejo. M de Blanc and Rosanna Yuen talked about the GNOME code of conduct. Melissa Wu reprised her session on What it’s Like to Be New to GNOME.

    Rosanna will also be presenting at All Things Open. On October 20 at 3:30pm ET, you can catch “GNOME Foundation Then and Now — 20 years of bringing free software to the desktop.”

  • Intentional Documentation

    I mentioned earlier that documenting data science work is significantly different than documenting engineering work. One of they key differences is that data scientists tend to do more once-and-done work than engineers. Data science is a race against irrelevance. The world is changing around us and we need to deliver insights before our findings go stale.

    It's impossible and inefficient to try to document all of this one-off work. Only a small portion of the resulting documentation would ever be used. Even worse, the useful documentation will be hidden in a sea of useless noise.

    Instead, data scientists should focus on keeping good work records, contextualizing their analyses, and preparing themselves to backfill documentation later.

  • Expanded extension support in Firefox for Android Nightly

    A few weeks ago, we mentioned that we were working on increasing extension support in the Firefox for Android Nightly pre-release channel. Starting September 30, you will be able to install any extension listed on addons.mozilla.org (AMO) in Nightly.

    This override was created for extension developers and advanced users who are interested in testing for compatibility, so it’s not easily accessible. Installing untested extensions can lead to unexpected outcomes; please be judicious about the extensions you install. Also, since most developers haven’t been able to test and optimize their extensions for the new Android experience, please be kind if something doesn’t work the way it should. We will remove negative user reviews about extension performance in Nightly.

    Currently, Nightly uses the Collections feature on AMO to install extensions. You will need to create a collection on AMO and change an advanced setting in Nightly in order to install general extensions.

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium, firefox, libvirt, and podman), Debian (firefox-esr and nss), Gentoo (bitcoind, chromium, cifs-utils, gpsd, libuv, and xen), Mageia (firefox, gnutls, mediawiki, samba, and Thunderbird), openSUSE (brotli and cifs-utils), Red Hat (audiofile, bluez, cloud-init, cpio, cups, curl, dbus, dnsmasq, e2fsprogs, evince and poppler, exiv2, expat, firefox, fontforge, freeradius, freerdp, glib2 and ibus, glibc, httpd, hunspell, ipa, kernel, kernel-rt, libcroco, libexif, libmspack, libpng, librabbitmq, libsndfile, libsrtp, libssh2, libtiff, libvirt, libvpx, libwmf, libxml2, libxslt, mariadb, mod_auth_openidc, NetworkManager, nss and nspr, okular, OpenEXR, openldap, openwsman, pcp, python, python-pillow, python3, qemu-kvm, qemu-kvm-ma, qt5-qtbase, samba, SDL, spamassassin, squid, subversion, systemd, tigervnc, tomcat, unoconv, and webkitgtk4), SUSE (bcm43xx-firmware, nodejs8, pdns, python-pip, and xen), and Ubuntu (libapreq2, netqmail, samba, and tomcat6).

today's howtos

GNU/Linux in Hardware, Arduino for Amazon Surveillance

  • Jetson Nano based system can be powered over Ethernet

    Aaeon’s compact, $475 “Boxer-8222AI” embedded box runs Linux on a Jetson Nano along with 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, HDMI 2.0, RS-232, M.2, mini-PCIe, 40-pin GPIO, and 2x GbE ports, one with PoE/PD. In April, Aaeon unveiled two compact systems: the Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX-based Boxer-8251AI and similar Jetson Nano based Boxer-8221AI. At the time, the company mentioned an upcoming Boxer-8222AI, but without offering details. It has now launched the system, which runs the Ubuntu 18.04 based ACLinux 4.9 on the Jetson Nano.

    •  
  • Run the Linux command line on your iPad

    Run a virtualized system using Alpine Linux with iSH, which is open source, but must be installed using Apple's proprietary TestFlight app

  • Light[s]well is a voice-controlled custom lighting installation

    Designed by Brian Harms of NSTRMNT, Light[s]well is a beautifully crafted 4’x8′ light installation for a triple-height living room that’s voice-responsive thanks to the Arduino Alexa skill. Light[s]well is constructed out of 80/20 extrusions and fasteners, with individually addressable LED strips embedded in the channels of the structure. 74 sheets of laser-cut cardstock make up the undulating light-diffusing wave pattern. According to Harms, 30 LEDs per meter strips were used to give each gap in the cardstock two LEDs per structural metal beam, for a total of six LEDs per gap. The LEDs are controlled by a MKR1000 (via a logic level shifter) along with the Arduino IoT Cloud.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Red Hat Runtimes update delivers new features for Open Hybrid Cloud

    It’s that time again: the time we announce the latest updates and new features in Red Hat Runtimes. The latest release, now available, builds on the work we have done over the past year to create cloud-native, modern applications, with a focus on our work in advancing Java. Red Hat Runtimes is a part of the Red Hat Application Services portfolio and is a set of products, tools and components for developing and maintaining cloud-native applications that offers lightweight runtimes and frameworks for highly-distributed cloud architectures, such as microservices or serverless applications. We make updates on a regular basis to meet changing customer demands while providing them with the technology necessary to make business-critical decisions while remaining innovative, competitive and flexible. Check out the rest of the post to learn more about the most recent updates to Red Hat Runtimes.

  • Red Hat adopts ROLIE protocol for automated exchange of security compliance assets

    This is a primer on the implementation of the ROLIE protocol. The purpose of this report is to recommend automated processes for information exchange of various security compliance and vulnerability management assets using the ROLIE protocol and its open source implementation, Golie. [...] The ROLIE standard helps to discover and consume security content in a standard and automated way. A ROLIE implementation like the golie tool can be used by security vendors or regular users to consume vendor provided CVE content. It can be used as a way to submit checklists to benchmark validation organizations, or it can be used to host subscription-model services around security content. Have ideas on where else the ROLIE standard or the golie tool can be used or enhanced? Want to get involved in the project? Please provide your input and ideas at the GitHub project. It is very important to note that the vision of the project and tooling is to be multi-platform and multi-vendor. Contributions in any way are always and very welcomed! Note: The ROLIE standard is still in its early stages of development, and the format may change should the standard change.

  • Looking back to the future: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 as the OS trendsetter

    It’s hard to believe that we introduced Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 (RHEL 7) into the market more than six years ago. RHEL 7 balanced the enterprise need for stability and compatibility with that of tangible innovation. At general availability, we believe that we dispelled the myth that the operating system is "just a commodity" and redefined the Linux operating system.

  • Discover how to build intelligent, self-correcting supply chains

    The IBM Sterling suite offers solutions for supply chain and B2B collaboration. For complete product documentation, including information on how to extend the solutions, check out the following product Knowledge Centers.

  • JupyterLab, Elyra, and quantum at JupyterCon 2020

    For this year’s JupyterCon, which is held online October 5-17, we are excited to have the opportunity to share our experience with the Jupyter ecosystem and showcase some of the contributions IBM has made during the past year.

  • Fedora 32 : Can be better? part 014.

    The GTK documentation for C # is not very up to date, I tried to use a button to change a label and I failed first time. The Fedora team could improve this to develop the development side. Here's what I've managed to do so far with GTK.

  • Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: Upgraded to Fedora 33

    I am running Fedora on my desktop since started working for Red Hat. Kind of ‘eat your own dogfood’ style despite fact that I am not active in Fedora development for some time. Fedora 33 reached Beta status so it was time to upgrade.

  • RPM 4.16.0 Release Notes
  • RPM 4.16.0 released

    Version 4.16.0 of the RPM package manager has been released.

  • AI software stack inspection with Thoth and TensorFlow

    Project Thoth develops open source tools that enhance the day-to-day life of developers and data scientists. Thoth uses machine-generated knowledge to boost the performance, security, and quality of your applications using artificial intelligence (AI) through reinforcement learning (RL). This machine-learning approach is implemented in Thoth adviser (if you want to know more, click here) and it is used by Thoth integrations to provide the software stack based on user inputs. In this article, I introduce a case study—a recent inspection of a runtime issue when importing TensorFlow 2.1.0—to demonstrate the human-machine interaction between the Thoth team and Thoth components. By following the case study from start to finish, you will learn how Thoth gathers and analyzes some of the data to provide advice to its users, including bots such as Kebechet, AI-backed continuous integration pipelines, and developers using GitHub apps.

  • Fedora 33 Beta

    Today we are looking at Fedora 33 Beta. It comes fully packed with Gnome 3.38, Linux Kernel 5.68, and uses about 1.3-1.6GB ram when idling. It comes with Wayland and Btrfs File Manager by default and is a great Beta release. As seen in the video, it is not perfect yet, but I am sure that it will be fixed! Enjoy!

  • Fedora 33 Beta Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Fedora 33 Beta. Enjoy!

Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly, Full Circle Weekly, LINUX Unplugged, mintCast and More

  • Destination Linux 193: Lenovo Giving Linux Some Love!

    This week the DL Triforce discuss the great news of more Linux hardware from Lenovo but is there a twist to this discussion? Microsoft is bringing Edge to Linux! Is this the death of Firefox as we know it? In the Gaming section, Amazon has decided to join the Cloud Gaming Space. Is this a good move for Amazon or is Cloud Gaming ahead of its time? Later in the show we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, coming up right now on Destination Linux.

  • FLOSS Weekly 598: DemocracyLab - Tech For Good

    DemocracyLab connects tech for good projects with skilled volunteers. This non-profit sets out to empower people who use technology to advance the common good. Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett talk with Mark Frischmuth, the founder and Executive Director of DemocracyLab. They discuss how DemocracyLab is open to not just software developers but also designers, marketers, and financial analysts, which allows projects to get made and adapted by users. The talk about the importance of technologists stepping up and using their cognitive surplus to create a better world.

  • Full Circle Weekly News #183
  • Your New Tools | LINUX Unplugged 373

    We embrace new tools to upgrade your backup game, securely move files around the network, and debunk the idea that Windows will ever be based on Linux.

  • mintCast 344.5 – “Working” from Home

    In our Innards section, we go over the working from home slash home-office setups we have.

  • Will Vifm Be My New Terminal File Manager? Maybe!

    I've been using Lf for quite a while now but I've always had Vifm just out of sight and I thought I should finally give it a shot, now it's obviously not perfect and there are some things to get used to compared to switching from ranger to lf but I think ultimately this terminal file manager deserves the praise that it gets.

  • Make BTRFS The Default Filesystem On EVERY Linux Distro

    The Fedora 33 Beta is out, and the BTRFS filesystem is the new default. Schykle thinks it's the way forward for ALL Linux distributions.

