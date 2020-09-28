10 Best Free and Open Source Flat File Content Management Systems
A Content Management System (CMS) is software designed to simplify the publication of Web content. In particular, it enables content creators to submit content without requiring technical knowledge of HTML or the uploading of files. A CMS is most commonly used in creating an intranet or in establishing a presence on the Web.
This type of software that keeps track of every piece of content on a Web site. Content can be simple text, photos, music, video, documents, or just about anything you can think of.
Most CMS use databases to hold their content. This can make installation and maintenance confusing, complicated, and require some technical skill. Other problems can surface over time. For example, it can be difficult to modify, edit, or migrate content, although some CMS make things a little less complicated.
Also: Excellent System Utilities: CPU-X – system profiler tool
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 785 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Purism/Librem, Librem Mini, and Librem 5 Updates
today's howtos
GNU/Linux in Hardware, Arduino for Amazon Surveillance
Recent comments
2 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
9 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago