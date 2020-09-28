Sayonara Player is a free and open-source audio player written for Linux and BSD operating systems using the C++ programming language. It is built with support for the Qt framework and it uses GStreamer as its audio backend. From the moment you launch Sayonara for the first time, you will notice that it is built with speed in mind. Its simple, clutter-free UI makes it easy to navigate without sacrificing the feel of familiarity even for those using it for the first time. In as much as this audio player offers blazingly fast performance, it packs a lot of features that are seldom available in some supposedly advanced MP3 players and they are categorized into Main, Nice to have, web-based, and Look and feel. Some of these include a crossfader, an MP3 converter, speed and pitch control, an equalizer, customizable spectrum analyzer, and level meter, an inbuilt tag editor, etc.

Plasma 5.20 coming to Debian The KDE Plasma desktop is soon getting an update to 5.20, and beta versions are out for testing. There are lots of new features mentioned in the release announcement, I like in particular the ability that settings changed from the default can now be highlighted. I have been providing builds of KDE related packages since quite some time now, see everything posted under the KDE tag. In the last days I have prepared Debian packages for Plasma 5.19.90 on OBS, for now only targeting Debian/experimental and amd64 architecture.