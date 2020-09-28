Sayonara Player – Fast, Lightweight Audio Player for Linux
Sayonara Player is a free and open-source audio player written for Linux and BSD operating systems using the C++ programming language. It is built with support for the Qt framework and it uses GStreamer as its audio backend.
From the moment you launch Sayonara for the first time, you will notice that it is built with speed in mind. Its simple, clutter-free UI makes it easy to navigate without sacrificing the feel of familiarity even for those using it for the first time.
In as much as this audio player offers blazingly fast performance, it packs a lot of features that are seldom available in some supposedly advanced MP3 players and they are categorized into Main, Nice to have, web-based, and Look and feel. Some of these include a crossfader, an MP3 converter, speed and pitch control, an equalizer, customizable spectrum analyzer, and level meter, an inbuilt tag editor, etc.
