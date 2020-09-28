today's howtos
SSH configuration: ssh_config
This blog post covers some of my favorite settings for configuring the behavior of an ssh client (i.e. what is in the man pages for ssh_config). Whether you are looking to add some additional security constraints, minimize failures, or prevent carpal tunnel, ssh_config is an often underutilized, yet powerful tool.
This article will take a look at a few useful ways to modify your ssh_config file to achieve a greater degree of security and control. This post is not about server-side configuration via sshd_config, which deserves its own separate article.
Stacer – Linux System Optimizer & Monitoring Tool
Stacer is a GUI based application written in C++ to monitor and optimize Linux OS. The latest build version of Stacer is 1.1.0, which provides all in one stop for our common activities we perform using Terminal like package management, process management, Host details, CPU, Network and Disk monitoring, startup applications, and a few more.
Ongoing problems connecting a Canon CanoScan 4400F scanner to Linux Mint
Multi-domain SSL Certificates: Everything You Need to Know!
How to Install SABnzbd Usenet Client on Debian Server/Desktop
How to Install NZBGet Usenet Client on Ubuntu & Linux Mint
Use dnsmasq to provide DNS & DHCP services
Recovering deleted files on Linux with testdisk
kubectl apply vs create: Which One to Use for Creating Resources in Kubernetes Cluster Environment?
