Android Leftovers
China to Open Antitrust Probe Into Google's Android OS
InterPlanetary Storm Botnet Infects 13K Mac, Android Devices
Explained: What Google’s new Android app policy mean to developers
Google: Flutter 1.22 stable release is out – UI support for Android 11 and iOS 14 features
Android basics: how to tweak your multitasking pane
Lubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) BETA testing
We are pleased to announce that the beta images for Lubuntu 20.10 have been released! While we have reached the bugfix-only stage of our development cycle, these images are not meant to be used in a production system. We highly recommend joining our development group or our forum to let us know about any issues.
Plasma and the systemd startup
Landing in master, plasma has an optional new startup method to launch and manage all our KDE/Plasma services via a system --user interface rather than the current boot scripts. This will be available in Plasma 5.21. It is currently opt-in, off by default. I hope to make it the default where available after more testing and feedback, but it is important to stress that the current boot-up method will exist and be supported into the future. A lot of work was put into splitting and tidying so the actual amount of duplication in the end result is quite small and manageable.
Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3 Is Out and You Can Finally Upgrade from Earlier Versions
Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3 open-source and free email client has arrived with more improvements and bug fixes, and you can now finally upgrade from older Thunderbird releases. When Thunderbird 78 launched earlier this year, it didn’t support automatic upgrades from version 68 or earlier. Automatic upgrade was blocked intentionally due to the revamped extension system that only supports MailExtensions, not classic extensions, to no break your Thunderbird installations. Three months later, Mozilla enabled automatic upgrades in Thunderbird with version 78.2.2 released a couple of weeks ago. Now Thunderbird 78.3 is out and it disables the installation of “legacy” MailExtensions.
