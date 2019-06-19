Games: Zombie Panic!, Sword Slinger, Lord Hector's Demise and More
-
Zombie Panic! Source gets a huge overhaul with Linux support really soon
After being in Beta for quite some time now, the team behind Zombie Panic! Source are almost ready to push out the big overhaul with Linux support into the stable version for everyone.
This has been a long time coming, after initially announcing their Linux plans back in 2018. Work on Zombie Panic! Source version 3.1 went on a lot longer than they originally planned for but it's sounding like all their effort is going to be worth it with a much better game.
-
Steam has a Digital Tabletop Festival starting October 21
Love your digital adaptions of board games, or those that got turned into some form of real-life board game? Well, Valve are going to run a festival dedicated to all that.
Starting on October 21 and running until October 26 there will be all sorts going on. Talks, sales and more.
-
A look back over some popular articles for September 2020
Here is a look back some of the most popular articles on GamingOnLinux for September 2020, an easy way to for you to keep up to date on what has happened in the past month for Linux gaming, open source and other general Linux news that we cover! If you wish to keep track of these overview posts you can with our Overview RSS - we might bring this back as a regular overview column to enable some catch-up and a place for chat in the comments.
-
Funny physics-based goblin-slaying puzzler 'Sword Slinger' is out on October 20
Sword Slinger is a unique physics-based puzzle game about slaying goblins by controlling a sword with magical behaviours. You'll combine chains of magical behaviours together to create complex and original solutions.
Made in the wonderful Godot Engine, it's now confirmed to be releasing along with Linux support on October 20, although the Steam page mentions October 21 so there might be some timezone differences there.
-
Economic management tower-defense puzzler 'Rip Them Off' is out now
Rip Them Off is a fresh puzzle game that in a small way resembles tower defence, with you trying to make as much money from people passing by as you can.
Just like in a tower defence game, you're dealing with waves of enemies. This time your enemy is the people, and you need to satisfy the demands of the people upstairs. You go through various levels, all of which act like puzzles for you to find the best way to earn enough monies to complete it.
-
Dying Light - Hellraid gets its first major post-release update with Lord Hector's Demise
Lord Hector's Demise is the name of the first major free update to Dying Light - Hellraid, the dungeon-crawling DLC for the open-world zombie smasher from Techland.
The problem with this DLC is how far the negative user reviews have gone on Steam. People seemed to have really high expectations for what's quite a small DLC overall. Perhaps this update will be the beginning of a turnaround for it. Techland said this is "just the beginning".
-
Unity Technologies announce 'Open Projects', building games in Unity that are open source
This is brilliant! Unity Technologies creators of the Unity game engine, which is ridiculously popular with indie developers, have started a series of open source game development projects.
With this idea they're hoping to pull together people as part of Unity’s first open-source game development program. Part of the reason is due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, with people often unable to meet and miss out on vital experience and team work. So, why not work together online to build something? That's the plan here. Not only that though, it's an opportunity to see how game development can work out in the open from all sides - using the Unity game engine as the base for it all.
-
Block-matching puzzle battler 'Aloof' has a demo up ahead of the Steam Festival
Inspired in parts by Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo and Puyo Puyo Tetris with its own unique spin on block-matching battles, Aloof has a demo up now.
What's interesting about Aloof, is that the blocks don't fall by themselves. You're not racing to find a position against a timer. You can move them down, to the side and back up to position them exactly where you want them. The developer said it's all about keeping up with your opponent, taking your time and thinking about what you're doing.
[...]
It's quite a fully featured demo too with single-player, online play which is cross-platform for Linux / macOS and Windows plus there's even local multiplayer too.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 792 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Why web developers need to target open source browsers
In a recent article I wrote: Web browser developers are failing their most important task, I took aim at web developers for forgetting the most important task of a web browser was rendering web pages. In this article, it's time I took a turn at web developers. Once upon a whimsical time, web sites were nothing more than simple HTML. Those now ancient relics were static, sometimes hard to read (remember Geocities and all those black backgrounds and red fonts?), but a lot of fun to explore. They also, for the most part, were rendered the same across the board. Even text browsers like Lynx could faithfully render those sites, minus the animated backgrounds and various images. But the text? Oh yeah, Lynx could handle it. So too could Netscape Navigator, Internet Explorer (IE), Opera (which actually came into being on April 10, 1995), and Mozilla (the original Firefox).
Stable Kernels: 5.8.13, 5.4.69, 4.19.149, 4.14.200, and 4.4.238
I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.13 kernel. All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.69 Linux 4.19.149 Linux 4.14.200 Linux 4.4.238
Firefox 81 Gets First Point Release to Fix High Memory Bug and Improve Stability
Firefox 81.0.1 is here only a week after the launch of Firefox 81 to fix a bunch of nasty issues that could disturb your web browsing. One of the important issues addressed in this point release is a high memory bug that occurred when add-ons like Disconnect were installed, causing the web browser to become unresponsive. Also fixed in Firefox 81.0.1 is an issue with the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) controls not being visible on web pages with audio-only elements, several issues that affected the printing functionality, the missing content on Blackboard course listings, as well as an issue with legacy preferences not being properly applied if they’re set via GPO.
Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Is Coming Just Before Christmas
The Linux Mint project unveiled today the codename of the upcoming Linux Mint 20.1 release and an approximate release date of mid December. What’s coming after Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”? Linux Mint 20.1, of course, and it’s codename has been revealed today by Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre as “Ulyssa,” continuing the long tradition of naming new Linux Mint releases alphabetically. Linux Mint 20.1 is the first point release of the Linux Mint 20 series, so the codename also uses the “U” letter. As expected, it will be based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release, which includes various updated packages, but not a major kernel or Mesa graphics stacks bump.
Recent comments
4 min 3 sec ago
42 min 59 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
16 hours 47 min ago