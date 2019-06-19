IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Open source gravitates to outer space
The 2016 movie, Hidden Figures, highlighted IBM technologists who played a crucial role in NASA’s mission to put a man on the moon. Fifty years later, IBM is still actively working to open possibilities for the new space age. The IBM Blue Tech Innovation, Space Tech Hub team, led by Naeem Altaf, IBM’s Distinguished Engineer and CTO Space Tech, designs and builds framework and technical prototypes for cubesats and space situational awareness, at times with varying degrees of collaborations from space agencies, universities, and space technology companies.
Today, the Space Tech Hub team is excited to announce two new open source projects, the Space Situational Awareness project and the Kubesat project. By open sourcing these two projects, we hope to give more people access to space tech and democratize access to space for all. Developers with an interest in space technology can help take these projects to the next level. These two containerized solutions are built with cloud-native principles and run on Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud.
Red Hat Success Stories: Scale, speed, succeed
Red Hat is helping our customers succeed across a variety of industries. This month, we’re highlighting stories on customers in financial services, energy, and telecommunications that have turned to Red Hat to help improve their IT infrastructure.
[...]
Migrating to a private cloud environment based on Red Hat OpenStack Platform has helped Grupo ASD optimize its hardware use. By repurposing more than 100 underused servers, the company can now provide faster, more stable services to customers. "For example, we had hardware that was used for services related to the Colombian electoral process," said Morales. "With Red Hat OpenStack Platform, we can now use it to support new, cloud-like services based on Kubernetes containers and run workloads on either physical or virtual machines."
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 Released
Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.9. This is the last RHEL 7 minor release as RHEL 7 enters the Maintenance Support 2 phase.
Faster deployments of Red Hat OpenStack Platform with Ansible strategy plugins
The future release of Red Hat OpenStack Platform director will bring some changes to how the overcloud nodes are configured during the deployment and how it makes it faster with custom Ansible strategy plugins.
Note: if you haven’t read about "config-download" yet, we suggest you take a look at this previous post ("Greater control of Red Hat OpenStack Platform deployment with Ansible integration") before reading this one.
This post is going to take a deep dive on the changes we made regarding how Ansible strategy plugins can impact the way overcloud nodes are deployed at a large scale, and present a new feature which allows a certain amount of nodes to fail during a deployment or day 2 operation.
Building modern CI/CD workflows for serverless applications with Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines and Argo CD, Part 1
A recent article, The present and future of CI/CD with GitOps on Red Hat OpenShift, proposed Tekton as a framework for cloud-native CI/CD pipelines, and Argo CD as its perfect partner for GitOps. GitOps practices support continuous delivery in hybrid, multi-cluster Kubernetes environments.
In this two-part article, we’ll build a CI/CD workflow that demonstrates the potential of combining Tekton and GitOps. You’ll also be introduced to Red Hat OpenShift Serverless, as we’ll use Knative service resources in our CI/CD workflow. Let’s start with an overview of the CI/CD workflow that we’ll implement for the demonstration.
Command-line cluster management with Red Hat OpenShift’s new web terminal (tech preview)
Red Hat OpenShift‘s web console simplifies many development and deployment chores to just a few clicks, but sometimes you need a command-line interface (CLI) to get things done on a cluster. Whether you’re learning by cut-and-paste in a tutorial or troubleshooting a deep bug in production (also often done by cut-and-paste), you’ll likely need to enter at least a line or two at a command prompt.
Starting with version 4.5.3, OpenShift users can try out a tech preview of the new Web Terminal Operator. The new OpenShift web terminal brings indispensable command-line tools right to the web console, and its Linux environment runs in a pod deployed on your OpenShift cluster. The web terminal eliminates the need to install software and configure connections and authentication for your local terminal. It also makes it easier to use OpenShift on devices like tablets and mobile phones, which might lack a native terminal.
This article introduces the new OpenShift web terminal, including how to install and activate the Web Terminal Operator.
Quicker, easier GraphQL queries with Open Liberty 20.0.0.9
Open Liberty 20.0.0.9 lets developers experiment with the type-safe SmallRye GraphQL Client API, and write and run GraphQL queries and mutations more easily with a built-in GraphiQL user interface (UI).
Fedora 33 To Stick With systemd-resolved Following Last Minute Concerns
One of the fundamental changes with Fedora 33 is making use of systemd-resolved by default for network name resolution. A number of users testing out Fedora 33 on desktops and servers have run into various issues with systemd-resolved and sought to revert and delay this default behavioral change until a later release.
Following a lengthy mailing list discussion that ticked back up in recent days over systemd-resolved by default in Fedora 33, feedback was sought from the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) on delaying this change until a later release.
Why web developers need to target open source browsers
In a recent article I wrote: Web browser developers are failing their most important task, I took aim at web developers for forgetting the most important task of a web browser was rendering web pages. In this article, it's time I took a turn at web developers. Once upon a whimsical time, web sites were nothing more than simple HTML. Those now ancient relics were static, sometimes hard to read (remember Geocities and all those black backgrounds and red fonts?), but a lot of fun to explore. They also, for the most part, were rendered the same across the board. Even text browsers like Lynx could faithfully render those sites, minus the animated backgrounds and various images. But the text? Oh yeah, Lynx could handle it. So too could Netscape Navigator, Internet Explorer (IE), Opera (which actually came into being on April 10, 1995), and Mozilla (the original Firefox).
Stable Kernels: 5.8.13, 5.4.69, 4.19.149, 4.14.200, and 4.4.238
I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.13 kernel. All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.69 Linux 4.19.149 Linux 4.14.200 Linux 4.4.238
Firefox 81 Gets First Point Release to Fix High Memory Bug and Improve Stability
Firefox 81.0.1 is here only a week after the launch of Firefox 81 to fix a bunch of nasty issues that could disturb your web browsing. One of the important issues addressed in this point release is a high memory bug that occurred when add-ons like Disconnect were installed, causing the web browser to become unresponsive. Also fixed in Firefox 81.0.1 is an issue with the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) controls not being visible on web pages with audio-only elements, several issues that affected the printing functionality, the missing content on Blackboard course listings, as well as an issue with legacy preferences not being properly applied if they’re set via GPO.
Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Is Coming Just Before Christmas
The Linux Mint project unveiled today the codename of the upcoming Linux Mint 20.1 release and an approximate release date of mid December. What’s coming after Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”? Linux Mint 20.1, of course, and it’s codename has been revealed today by Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre as “Ulyssa,” continuing the long tradition of naming new Linux Mint releases alphabetically. Linux Mint 20.1 is the first point release of the Linux Mint 20 series, so the codename also uses the “U” letter. As expected, it will be based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release, which includes various updated packages, but not a major kernel or Mesa graphics stacks bump.
