Kernel: IO_uring, Bootlin toolchains and latest from LWN
Another Kernel Optimization Being Worked On That Can Help IO_uring Performance
It's always great starting off a new month seeing new work on low-level kernel optimizations.
Jens Axboe, Facebook engineer and maintainer of the Linux block subsystem and lead IO_uring developer, sent out a new optimization today. The optimization is to decouple TASK_WORK TWA_SIGNAL handling from signals.
Bootlin toolchains 2020.08 released
We are happy to announce a new release of the freely available cross-compilation toolchains we provide at toolchains.bootlin.com, version 2020.08-1.
Accurate timestamps for the ftrace ring buffer
The function tracer (ftrace) subsystem has become an essential part of the kernel's introspection tooling. Like many kernel subsystems, ftrace uses a ring buffer to quickly communicate events to user space; those events include a timestamp to indicate when they occurred. Until recently, the design of the ring buffer has led to the creation of inaccurate timestamps when events are generated from interrupt handlers. That problem has now been solved; read on for an in-depth discussion of how this issue came about and the form of its solution.
Four short stories about preempt_count()
The discussion started out as a straightforward patch set from Thomas Gleixner making a minor change to how preemption counting is handled. The resulting discussion quickly spread out to cover a number of issues relevant to core-kernel development in surprisingly few messages; each of those topics merits a quick look, starting with how the preemption counter itself works. Sometimes a simple count turns out to not be as simple as it seems.
The seqcount latch lock type
The kernel contains a wide variety of locking primitives; it can be hard to stay on top of all of them. So even veteran kernel developers might be forgiven for being unaware of the "seqcount latch" lock type or its use. While this lock type has existed in the kernel for several years, it is only being formalized with a proper type declaration in 5.10. So this seems like a good time to look at what these locks are and how they work.
9 Best Free and Open Source Linux Markdown Editors
Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write. Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *.
Enjoy YouTube Without YouTube
Enjoying YouTube without YouTube means you can watch and download all videos from it everywhere by alternative ways so that you don't run nonfree software or surrender your privacy. There are good news I want to share with you as there are already Invidious and CloudTube for computer users while NewPipe for phone users. They are all free libre open source software developed by community you can trust. I am happy with these solution so I want you to share my happiness as well. Enjoy!
Compare Multiple Videos/Images on Linux with This New GTK App
The app is called Identity and it’s built in GTK (which is always great to see) and is, in my opinion, a must-have for content makers and video editors. Using GStreamer as its media-handling backend, Identity lets you compare the quality (or play spot the differences) between multiple videos or images. Unlike playing two videos side by side (which is how I would normally compare) both clips play at the same time, in sync, and in the same window, controlled by the same seek bar. You switch between them using on-screen tabs or keyboard shortcuts (e.g., 1 to show video one, 2 to show video two, and so on).
Purism Launches $99/m Librem AweSIM Cellular Service
The Librem AweSIM is the latest string in the social-purpose company’s bow. It costs $99 a month. For this price buyers get a new sim, a new phone number, and unlimited talk, texts, and data (including over 5G where available) that works with the Librem 5 phone. And since the cellular account is registered under Purism’s name rather than yours it could provide you with an additional later of privacy protection from nefarious carrier tactics. Purism say the plan can be cancelled at any time too, meaning you won’t be locked into a 12 or 24-month contract. Direct: Purism Launches Librem AweSIM Cellular Service Announcing Librem AweSIM: A Privacy-focused Cellular Service for the Librem 5
