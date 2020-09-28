Today in Techrights
- Links 1/10/2020: GTK 3.99.2, Linux 5.8.13 and Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3
- Hallmark of Sociopaths: Bill Gates Trying to Grill the Person Who Grills Him for His Crimes
- It Is October Already and There Are New Normals (Some Permanent)
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, September 30, 2020
- Saving or Preserving Earlier History of Microsoft Crimes (of the 1990s)
- Links 30/9/2020: 4MLinux 35.0 Beta, WayVNC 0.3 Released
- War Crimes and Bribes
- The 'Access Watson Tapes': Rare Richard Nixon Tape on Former IBM President and Son of IBM's Founder Engaging in Sexual Abuse of Women
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, September 29, 2020
- Links 30/9/2020: Nitrux 1.3.3, Tracker 3.0
9 Best Free and Open Source Linux Markdown Editors
Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write. Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *.
Enjoy YouTube Without YouTube
Enjoying YouTube without YouTube means you can watch and download all videos from it everywhere by alternative ways so that you don't run nonfree software or surrender your privacy. There are good news I want to share with you as there are already Invidious and CloudTube for computer users while NewPipe for phone users. They are all free libre open source software developed by community you can trust. I am happy with these solution so I want you to share my happiness as well. Enjoy!
Compare Multiple Videos/Images on Linux with This New GTK App
The app is called Identity and it’s built in GTK (which is always great to see) and is, in my opinion, a must-have for content makers and video editors. Using GStreamer as its media-handling backend, Identity lets you compare the quality (or play spot the differences) between multiple videos or images. Unlike playing two videos side by side (which is how I would normally compare) both clips play at the same time, in sync, and in the same window, controlled by the same seek bar. You switch between them using on-screen tabs or keyboard shortcuts (e.g., 1 to show video one, 2 to show video two, and so on).
Purism Launches $99/m Librem AweSIM Cellular Service
The Librem AweSIM is the latest string in the social-purpose company’s bow. It costs $99 a month. For this price buyers get a new sim, a new phone number, and unlimited talk, texts, and data (including over 5G where available) that works with the Librem 5 phone. And since the cellular account is registered under Purism’s name rather than yours it could provide you with an additional later of privacy protection from nefarious carrier tactics. Purism say the plan can be cancelled at any time too, meaning you won’t be locked into a 12 or 24-month contract. Direct: Purism Launches Librem AweSIM Cellular Service Announcing Librem AweSIM: A Privacy-focused Cellular Service for the Librem 5
