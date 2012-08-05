Python Programming
Multiple Selections in Wing Python IDE
In this issue of Wing Tips we revisit how to use multiple concurrent selections in Wing's editor. These can be used to replace all occurrences of some text or to apply the same edits to any number of selections, for example surround them all with quotes or remove common surrounding characters. Multiple selections can be created from the keyboard, from the mouse, or by using commands that select all occurrences of some text found within a selected code.
Python 3.9 is around the corner
Python 3.9.0rc2 was released on September 17, with the final version scheduled for October 5, roughly a year after the release of Python 3.8. Python 3.9 will come with new operators for dictionary unions, a new parser, two string operations meant to eliminate some longstanding confusion, as well as improved time-zone handling and type hinting. Developers may need to do some porting for code coming from Python 3.8 or earlier, as the new release has removed several previously-deprecated features still lingering from Python 2.7.
Python 3.9 marks the start of a new release cadence. Up until now, Python has done releases on an 18-month cycle. Starting with Python 3.9, the language has shifted to an annual release cycle as defined by PEP 602 ("Annual Release Cycle for Python").
A table provided by the project shows how Python performance has changed in a number of areas since Python 3.4. It is interesting to note that Python 3.9 is worse than 3.8 on almost every benchmark in that table, though it does perform generally better than 3.7. That said, it is claimed that several Python constructs such as range, tuple, list, and dict will see improved performance in Python 3.9, though no specific performance benchmarks are given. The boost is credited to the language making more use of a fast-calling protocol for CPython that is described in PEP 590 ("Vectorcall: a fast calling protocol for CPython").
Tryton News: Newsletter October 2020
We are now on the home straight leading up to the 5.8 release. However, there will be some more changes over the next few weeks.
Check Web App Security With Bandit - Building SaaS #74
In this episode, I integrated the bandit static analysis tool to do automated security checking of my code before each commit. We talked about pre-commit and how to add in a new hook. After finishing that tool addition, we got deep into Django while removing some messages inserted by django-allauth on sign up.
We began by talking about what the bandit tool does and how it works. Once I explained bandit, I focused on the bandit documentation to see how to add the tool. We found the pre-commit config hook in the bandit README docs.
Simple in-memory ChEMBL similarity search
In the previous two essays I showed how to search chembl_27.fps to find records with similar fingerprints to a query fingerprint, then how to implement a nearest-neighbor search and replace Tanimoto similarity with cosine similarity. The final program took about 5 seconds.
In this essay I'll show how to increase the search performance by shifting more of the work to a load step. This sort of precomputation can be useful if the load step is done once, with the extra overhead shared over multiple searches.
The 10 Best Linux NAS Solutions
For those unfamiliar with what NAS is, it is an abbreviation for Network Attached Storage. It is a storage solution that is affordable and can be quickly built by anyone. Furthermore, servers are pretty expensive, and for small businesses, NAS offers the perfect data storage. However, if you are familiar with Linux, chances are you already know what you are doing since Linux is mostly used by people familiar with the tech. With that being said, we did add a few software solutions that do not require an expert level of comprehension. Plus, we also have some robust NAS apps that Linux enthusiasts might already be using, and if not, they will appreciate using it. So, without further ado, here is a list of the ten best Linux NAS Solutions that you should give a shot.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) Beta Is Now Available for Download
Development on Ubuntu 20.10 kicked off earlier this year, shortly after the launch of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), but since it’s not a long-term supported (LTS) series, there aren’t any major new features and enhancements to be expected in the upcoming release. The biggest things you already know about them. Ubuntu 20.10 will be shipping with the latest and greatest Linux 5.8 kernel series, which, of course, brings better hardware support, as well as the latest and greatest GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, which I took for a first look this week.
Debian: Sparky Linux, Mailman vs DKIM and Some Reports
