Hardware Targeting GNU/Linux
-
Kontron unveils Tiger Lake Type 6 module and SBCs
Kontron announced a Linux-friendly “COMe-cTL6” COM Express Compact Type 6 module and “VX3060” VPX blade with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. A 3.5-inch SBC is in the works.
-
No cost, license- and royalty-free graphics toolkit for Linux GUI design
GUI toolkit for Linux from Microchip Technology enhances 32bit microprocessor capabilities for low- and mid-range- resolution graphical displays
Graphical user interfaces (GUIs) and interactive touchscreen displays provide intuitive user experiences in applications from robotic and machine controls to medical user interfaces, automotive instrumentation and home and building automation systems.
-
Vizy AI camera runs Tensorflow, OpenCV, PyTorch on Raspberry Pi 4 (Crowdfunding)
We previously covered Charmed Labs PIXY2 computer vision camera based on an NXP LPC4330 microcontrollers that worked with Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and other development boards.
The company is now back with a fully integrated more powerful solution with Vizy AI camera featuring a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC with up to 8GB RAM.
-
SIOT-50 industrial IoT device Integrates ASUS Tinker Board S in rugged enclosure
Stealth is a Canadian company that specializes in rugged displays, computers, and other ruggedized electronics for the industrial, defense, and marine markets. The company published a press release for a new rugged fanless mini PC equipped with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, and older Intel 6th and 7th Generation Core i5, i7 & Xeon processors.
-
IAR Systems facilitates building and testing of automotive applications in Linux-based environments for Renesas RH850 MCUs
The growing complexity in embedded systems has accelerated the need for scalability and flexibility in today’s software development environments. This is especially true for the development of automotive embedded systems, where the Renesas RH850 MCUs are used. IAR Systems’ build tools for Linux streamlines the building and testing processes, making it possible for organizations to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. With the integrated static analysis tool C-STAT, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE).
-
Supporting a misbehaving NAND ECC engine
Over the years, Bootlin has grown a significant expertise in U-Boot and Linux support for flash memory devices. Thanks to this expertise, we have recently been in charge of rewriting and upstreaming a driver for the Arasan NAND controller, which is used in a number of Xilinx Zynq SoCs. It turned out that supporting this NAND controller had some interesting challenges to handle its ECC engine peculiarities. In this blog post, we would like to give some background about ECC issues with NAND flash devices, and then dive into the specific issues that we encountered with the Arasan NAND controller, and how we solved them.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 786 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The 10 Best Linux NAS Solutions
For those unfamiliar with what NAS is, it is an abbreviation for Network Attached Storage. It is a storage solution that is affordable and can be quickly built by anyone. Furthermore, servers are pretty expensive, and for small businesses, NAS offers the perfect data storage. However, if you are familiar with Linux, chances are you already know what you are doing since Linux is mostly used by people familiar with the tech. With that being said, we did add a few software solutions that do not require an expert level of comprehension. Plus, we also have some robust NAS apps that Linux enthusiasts might already be using, and if not, they will appreciate using it. So, without further ado, here is a list of the ten best Linux NAS Solutions that you should give a shot.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) Beta Is Now Available for Download
Development on Ubuntu 20.10 kicked off earlier this year, shortly after the launch of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), but since it’s not a long-term supported (LTS) series, there aren’t any major new features and enhancements to be expected in the upcoming release. The biggest things you already know about them. Ubuntu 20.10 will be shipping with the latest and greatest Linux 5.8 kernel series, which, of course, brings better hardware support, as well as the latest and greatest GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, which I took for a first look this week.
Debian: Sparky Linux, Mailman vs DKIM and Some Reports
Recent comments
23 min 33 sec ago
48 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago