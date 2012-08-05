GNOME: Rust, GtkSourceView, Flexbox and GNOME Internet Radio Locator
-
Porting EBU R128 audio loudness analysis from C to Rust – Porting Details
In this part I’ll go through the actual porting process of the libebur128 C code to Rust, the approach I’ve chosen with various examples and a few problems I was running into.
It will be rather technical. I won’t explain details about how the C code works but will only focus on the aspects that are relevant for porting to Rust, otherwise this blog post would become even longer than it already is.
[...]
This step could’ve been skipped if all I cared about was having a C API for the ported code later, or if I wanted to work with the tests of the C library for validation and worry about calling it from Rust at a later point. In this case I had already done safe Rust bindings around the C library before, and having a Rust API made it much easier to write tests that could be used during the porting and that could be automatically run at each step.
[...]
Also the dependency on clang makes it hard to run bindgen as part of every build, so instead I’ve made sure that the code generated by bindgen is platform independent and included it inside the repository. If you use bindgen, please try to do the same. Requiring clang for building your crate makes everything more complicated for your users, especially if they’re unfortunate enough to use Windows.
-
Christian Hergert: GtkSourceView gets a JIT
I just merged a new regex implementation for GtkSourceView’s language specifications. Previously it used GRegex (based on PCRE) and now it uses PCRE2 directly similar to what VTE did.
Not only does this get us on a more modern PCRE implementation, but it also allows us to use new features such as a JIT.
JITs are interesting in that you can trade a little bit of memory and time to generate executable code upfront for huge gains in execution time. Given that you only compile language specifications once per regex, but execute them many, many times, it’s a worthwhile feature for GtkSoureView.
-
Sergio Villar Senin: Closing the gap (in flexbox)
Flexbox had a lot of early problems, but by mid-May 2020 where our story begins, both Firefox and Chromium had done a lot of work on improving things with this feature. WebKit, however, hadn’t caught up. Prioritizing the incredible amounts of work a web engine requires is difficult. The WebKit implementation was still passable for very many (most) cases of the core features, and it didn’t have problems that caused crashes or something that urgently demanded attention, so engineers dedicated their limited time toward other things. The net result, however, was that as this choice repeated many times, the comparative state of WebKit’s flexbox implementation had fallen behind pretty significantly.
-
Ole Aamot: GNOME Internet Radio Locator 3.4.0 with C-SPAN for Fedora Core 32
GNOME Internet Radio Locator 3.4.0 features updated language translations, new, improved map marker palette and now as well as C-SPAN from United States Supreme Court, Congress and Senate, also includes streaming radio from Washington, United States of America; WAMU/NPR, London, United Kingdom; BBC World Service, Berlin, Germany; Radio Eins, Norway; NRK, and Paris, France; France Inter/Info/Culture, as well as 119 other radio stations from around the world with live audio streaming implemented through GStreamer.
-
