Programming Leftovers
-
Should You Build For Windows, Mac, IOS, Android, Or Linux? Yes!
The holy grail of computer languages is to write code once and have it deploy effortlessly everywhere. Java likes to take credit for the idea, but UCSD P-Code was way before that and you could argue that mainframes had I/O abstraction like Fortran unit numbers even earlier. More modern efforts include Qt, GTK, and other things. Naturally, all of these fall short in some way. Now Google enters the fray with Flutter.
Flutter isn’t new, but in the past, it only handled Android and iOS. Now it can target desktop platforms and can even produce JavaScript. We haven’t played with the system enough to say how successful it is, but you can try it in your browser if you want some first-hand experience.
-
Installing Ruby with ruby-build and ruby-install
When you need a unified way to install CRuby and alternative Ruby implementations these days, it comes down to ruby-build and ruby-install. Is there a difference?
-
OpenCL 3.0 Specification Released With New Khronos Open-Source OpenCL SDK
Back in April was the provisional release of OpenCL 3.0 with making CL 2.x features optional while adding async DMA extensions and more. Today the finalized version of OpenCL 3.0 has been released plus also introducing an official Khronos OpenCL SDK.
-
Intel Releases OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0
Following yesterday's release of the finalized OpenCL 3.0 specification, open-source Intel developers have released OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0.
The Intel OpenCL Intercept Layer is one of the company's efforts around helping to improve debugging and analyzing of OpenCL application performance. This cross-platform layer intercepts the OpenCL API calls through the OpenCL ICD loader to analyze/debug CL applications.
-
RR - Record & replay software debugger
I've not spent too much time using RR, but I like what I see. The program uses the familiar, robust fundamentals from gdb, which means you don't need to re-learn Linux troubleshooting from scratch. On top of that, it adds a layer of powerful flexibility, allowing you to minimize the time pressure that is often associated with IT problems - like software crashing. You can record and replay at your own convenience. This also means you're more likely to find the issue, especially if you're dealing with complicated, long executions of tasks.
Hopefully, you will find this short tutorial useful. In a world where there are ten chefs to every meal, and fifty redundant Linux tools to every need, it's nice to see software that offers meaningful extra functionality rather than a rehash of the same old. Well, you now have another utility in your arsenal, which also means one less excuse for not being able to resolve those pesky software problems quickly enough. That's how it works, no.
-
How to Learn Programming in 2020: Tips and Life Hacks from a Tutor
It’s no secret we’re evolving in a world that’s highly tech-driven. And given the global pandemic, this is probably the best time to pick up a new skill and learn programming.
While many are often intimidated by programming, opting for a practice-based approach can actively steepen the learning curve. Plus, this is definitely a skill worth investing your time and energy in, given that the IT sector has not been severely hit by the pandemic compared to other industries.
How Do I Learn Programming in 2020?
After all my years of programming and teaching people how to code, I’ve learned a few things. Most of us think that if you are going to achieve any success as a learner you should dedicate as much time, commitment, and perseverance as possible, and that’s all you need. Honestly, that’s not totally correct. At the end of the day, anyone can learn how to program. It all boils down to the right approach to learning.
Rest assured, in this article I will navigate you through some tips and hints based on my own experiences and struggles. I hope you’ll enjoy it!
-
Where do you like bugs reported?
In my last post, a meta issue for modules: bug tracking, I had noticed a problem with the bug tracking link for a module and discussed that problem. In the comments, one person said he preferred rt.cpan.org. I began thinking about where to have bugs tracked for my modules. Since I have not published one yet, this is something I would like to know. I would like to know the good and bad and ugly of the various systems to make a more educated choice on issue tracking before my first release.
-
Simple BitBound ChEMBL similarity search
In yesterday's essay I changed the scan-based Tanimoto search to an in-memory search and showed that after a start-up cost of about 5 seconds I was able to do about 2 searches per second of the 1.9 million ChEMBL fingerprints.
I ended by pointing out how chemfp was over 100x faster.
-
Fast-paced, seven part intro to python for developers on youtube
Hi folks. I've uploaded a fast-paced, seven part intro to python for developers who already know at least one other turing complete, imperative programming language, to youtube. I hope people find it useful.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 840 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software: GNU Taler, GNU Releases, and GPL Enforcement
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Now Features Tiger Lake CPUs with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
The biggest news is the fact that the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop now features 11th Generation Intel Core 10nm “Tiger Lake” processors, which integrates the Intel Iris Xe graphics card for better gaming, as well as Thunderbolt 4 support for lightning fast data transfers. Two processor options are available in this update, the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8MB cache and a clock speed of up to 4.2 GHz, as well as the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with 12MB cache and up to 4.7 GHz clock speed.
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 2 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago