Free Software: GNU Taler, GNU Releases, and GPL Enforcement 2020-10: GNU Taler presentation by Javier Sepúlveda in Valencia Javier Sepúlveda will give a talk in Spanish about GNU Taler at Valencia at an event organized by the GNU/Linux group from Valencia, which is a public organization supported by the Valencia City Hall to promote urban innovation and entrepreneurship.

FSF Blogs: September GNU spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: Twelve new releases! binutils-2.35.1 bison-3.7.2 dico-2.10 gama-2.10 global-6.6.5 gnuastro-0.13 gnunet-0.13.3 gnupg-2.2.23 gnu-pw-mgr-2.7.2 grep-3.5 parallel-20200922 pspp-1.4.1

Conservancy Announces New Strategy for GPL Enforcement and Related Work, Receives Grant from ARDC Software Freedom Conservancy, the only organization actively engaged in General Public License (GPL) enforcement and compliance work for Linux, announces today a new strategy toward improving compliance and the freedom of users of devices that contain Linux-based systems. The new work has received an initial grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC). [...] We take this holistic approach because compliance is not an end in itself, but rather a lever to help people advance technology for themselves and the world. Bradley Kuhn, Conservancy’s Policy Fellow and Hacker-in-Residence remarked: “GPL enforcement began as merely an education process more than twenty years ago. We all had hoped that industry-wide awareness of copyleft’s essential role in spreading software freedom would yield widespread, spontaneous compliance. We were simply wrong about that. Today, we observe almost universal failure in compliance throughout the (so-called) Internet of Things (IoT) market. Only unrelenting enforcement that holds companies accountable can change this abysmal reality. ARDC, a visionary grant-maker, recognizes the value of systemic enforcement that utilizes the legal system to regain software freedom. That process also catalyzes community-led projects to build liberated firmware for many devices.” [...] Rosy Wolfe, ARDC’s Executive Director commented: “GPL enforcement is notoriously difficult, and yet it is necessary to deter self-serving actors who want the benefits of community software but won’t follow the rules. Thus Conservancy’s efforts in this arena are critical, and we are honored to support them in this work.”

Programming Leftovers Should You Build For Windows, Mac, IOS, Android, Or Linux? Yes! The holy grail of computer languages is to write code once and have it deploy effortlessly everywhere. Java likes to take credit for the idea, but UCSD P-Code was way before that and you could argue that mainframes had I/O abstraction like Fortran unit numbers even earlier. More modern efforts include Qt, GTK, and other things. Naturally, all of these fall short in some way. Now Google enters the fray with Flutter. Flutter isn’t new, but in the past, it only handled Android and iOS. Now it can target desktop platforms and can even produce JavaScript. We haven’t played with the system enough to say how successful it is, but you can try it in your browser if you want some first-hand experience.

Installing Ruby with ruby-build and ruby-install When you need a unified way to install CRuby and alternative Ruby implementations these days, it comes down to ruby-build and ruby-install. Is there a difference?

OpenCL 3.0 Specification Released With New Khronos Open-Source OpenCL SDK Back in April was the provisional release of OpenCL 3.0 with making CL 2.x features optional while adding async DMA extensions and more. Today the finalized version of OpenCL 3.0 has been released plus also introducing an official Khronos OpenCL SDK.

Intel Releases OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0 Following yesterday's release of the finalized OpenCL 3.0 specification, open-source Intel developers have released OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0. The Intel OpenCL Intercept Layer is one of the company's efforts around helping to improve debugging and analyzing of OpenCL application performance. This cross-platform layer intercepts the OpenCL API calls through the OpenCL ICD loader to analyze/debug CL applications.

RR - Record & replay software debugger I've not spent too much time using RR, but I like what I see. The program uses the familiar, robust fundamentals from gdb, which means you don't need to re-learn Linux troubleshooting from scratch. On top of that, it adds a layer of powerful flexibility, allowing you to minimize the time pressure that is often associated with IT problems - like software crashing. You can record and replay at your own convenience. This also means you're more likely to find the issue, especially if you're dealing with complicated, long executions of tasks. Hopefully, you will find this short tutorial useful. In a world where there are ten chefs to every meal, and fifty redundant Linux tools to every need, it's nice to see software that offers meaningful extra functionality rather than a rehash of the same old. Well, you now have another utility in your arsenal, which also means one less excuse for not being able to resolve those pesky software problems quickly enough. That's how it works, no.

How to Learn Programming in 2020: Tips and Life Hacks from a Tutor It’s no secret we’re evolving in a world that’s highly tech-driven. And given the global pandemic, this is probably the best time to pick up a new skill and learn programming. While many are often intimidated by programming, opting for a practice-based approach can actively steepen the learning curve. Plus, this is definitely a skill worth investing your time and energy in, given that the IT sector has not been severely hit by the pandemic compared to other industries. How Do I Learn Programming in 2020? After all my years of programming and teaching people how to code, I’ve learned a few things. Most of us think that if you are going to achieve any success as a learner you should dedicate as much time, commitment, and perseverance as possible, and that’s all you need. Honestly, that’s not totally correct. At the end of the day, anyone can learn how to program. It all boils down to the right approach to learning. Rest assured, in this article I will navigate you through some tips and hints based on my own experiences and struggles. I hope you’ll enjoy it!

Where do you like bugs reported? In my last post, a meta issue for modules: bug tracking, I had noticed a problem with the bug tracking link for a module and discussed that problem. In the comments, one person said he preferred rt.cpan.org. I began thinking about where to have bugs tracked for my modules. Since I have not published one yet, this is something I would like to know. I would like to know the good and bad and ugly of the various systems to make a more educated choice on issue tracking before my first release.

Simple BitBound ChEMBL similarity search In yesterday's essay I changed the scan-based Tanimoto search to an in-memory search and showed that after a start-up cost of about 5 seconds I was able to do about 2 searches per second of the 1.9 million ChEMBL fingerprints. I ended by pointing out how chemfp was over 100x faster.

Fast-paced, seven part intro to python for developers on youtube Hi folks. I've uploaded a fast-paced, seven part intro to python for developers who already know at least one other turing complete, imperative programming language, to youtube. I hope people find it useful.