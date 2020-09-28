Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc

  • Here’s Deepin 20 – See What’s New

    Deepin Project Team has been released and announcement the latest version of beautiful Linux distribution, Deepin 20. This release powered by stable Debian 10.5 Buster series and supports dual Kernel. That means while installing you get to choose which Kernel you want. Deepin 20 offers you Kernel 5.4 (LTS) and Kernel 5.7 (Stable). This allows support of a wide range of hardware, graphics card while improving the stability of your desktop.

    Deepin 20 has improvised the design style of Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) and system installer. To make desktop more user-friendly and good-looking, v20 has introduced ingenious colorful icons, fresh graphics interface, natural and smooth animation effects, unique rounded-corner windows, and an exquisite multitask view.

  • Competitive couch party game 'Unspottable' to release October 22 - demo gains a new level

    Couch party game Unspottable is now confirmed to be releasing on Steam on October 22, and they recently expanded the demo again with a new level.

    The idea is to have up to four people playing together either in local competitive multiplayer, or through Steam Remote Play (where only one person needs to own it) and across each level you need to pick out the other players from a crowd. It's a huge amount of fun, with each level mixing up the gameplay mechanics. Some levels have AI characters punching anyone near them, some have a big flashlight that reveals real players and much more. Genuinely good fun.

  • Digest of YaST Development Sprint 109

    For third sprint in a row, the YaST Team has been focusing on enhancing both AutoYaST and the management of storage devices, together with some improvements in our development infrastructure. Let’s take a quick glance at some of the results.

    [...]

    As we usually remind our readers, these blog posts only show a very small part of all the work, improvements and bug fixes we put into YaST on every sprint. So don’t forget to keep your systems updated and to stay tuned to this blog and all other openSUSE channels for more information!

  • Solar Scare Mosquito 2.0 detects and destroys potential disease-carrying insects

    Not only are mosquitoes extremely annoying, they can also carry deadly diseases like malaria, yellow fever, dengue, and the Zika virus. In order to prevent epidemics, Pranav Agarwal has developed the Solar Scare Mosquito — a solar-powered repellent device that allows the insects to lay their larvae at dusk and dawn, then produces intermittent ripples during the day to prevent the offspring from breathing at the surface of standing water.

    A finalist in this year’s Hackaday Prize, Agarwal is currently developing the second version of the platform that will be able to sense mosquito presence via a built-in microphone, and even help determine the sex and type of the pest by its wingbeat frequency.

  • Lilbits: PinePhone unboxing, Purism launches an MVNO, and more Pixel and Chromecast details

    The PinePhone is one of the first smartphones designed specifically for open source software enthusiasts. It’s an affordable phone with a starting price of $150 that ships with a GNU/Linux distribution pre-installed, but which can also boot from a microSD card if you want to try a different operating system (or 13) before deciding whether to flash it to internal storage.

    It’s not a particularly powerful phone, and the software available for it is very much a work in progress. But there are a lot of developers and early adopters working to help make Ubuntu Touch, postmarketOS, Arch, Manjaro, openSUSE, Sailfish OS, Mobian, and other open source operating systems feel at home on smartphones like the PinePhone (and its much pricier cousin/competitor, the Purism Librem 5).

  • International Translation Day

    We celebrate our community of translators, which is providing LibreOffice in 119 different languages (with other 26 hopefully becoming available in the future), more than any other software, fulfilling one of the most important objectives of The Document Foundation: “to support the preservation of mother tongues by encouraging all peoples to translate, document, support, and promote our office productivity tools in their native language”. Today, there are over 4 billion people in the world who can use LibreOffice in their native language, and this is an achievement which deserves a recognition.

  • Contributing to the Development Guide

    When most people think of contributing to an open source project, I suspect they probably think of contributing code changes, new features, and bug fixes. As a software engineer and a long-time open source user and contributor, that's certainly what I thought. Although I have written a good quantity of documentation in different workflows, the massive size of the Kubernetes community was a new kind of "client." I just didn't know what to expect when Google asked my compatriots and me at Lion's Way to make much-needed updates to the Kubernetes Development Guide.

    [...]

    One of the primary traits of the relationship between our writing and our traditional clients is that we always have one or two primary points of contact inside a company. These contacts are responsible for reviewing our writing and making sure it matches the voice of the company and targets the audience they're looking for. It can be stressful -- which is why I'm so glad that my writing partner, eagle-eyed reviewer, and bloodthirsty editor Joel handles most of the client contact.

    I was surprised and delighted that all of the stress of client contact went out the window when working with the Kubernetes community.

Free Software: GNU Taler, GNU Releases, and GPL Enforcement

  • 2020-10: GNU Taler presentation by Javier Sepúlveda in Valencia

    Javier Sepúlveda will give a talk in Spanish about GNU Taler at Valencia at an event organized by the GNU/Linux group from Valencia, which is a public organization supported by the Valencia City Hall to promote urban innovation and entrepreneurship.

  • FSF Blogs: September GNU spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: Twelve new releases!

    binutils-2.35.1 bison-3.7.2 dico-2.10 gama-2.10 global-6.6.5 gnuastro-0.13 gnunet-0.13.3 gnupg-2.2.23 gnu-pw-mgr-2.7.2 grep-3.5 parallel-20200922 pspp-1.4.1

  • Conservancy Announces New Strategy for GPL Enforcement and Related Work, Receives Grant from ARDC

    Software Freedom Conservancy, the only organization actively engaged in General Public License (GPL) enforcement and compliance work for Linux, announces today a new strategy toward improving compliance and the freedom of users of devices that contain Linux-based systems. The new work has received an initial grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC). [...] We take this holistic approach because compliance is not an end in itself, but rather a lever to help people advance technology for themselves and the world. Bradley Kuhn, Conservancy’s Policy Fellow and Hacker-in-Residence remarked: “GPL enforcement began as merely an education process more than twenty years ago. We all had hoped that industry-wide awareness of copyleft’s essential role in spreading software freedom would yield widespread, spontaneous compliance. We were simply wrong about that. Today, we observe almost universal failure in compliance throughout the (so-called) Internet of Things (IoT) market. Only unrelenting enforcement that holds companies accountable can change this abysmal reality. ARDC, a visionary grant-maker, recognizes the value of systemic enforcement that utilizes the legal system to regain software freedom. That process also catalyzes community-led projects to build liberated firmware for many devices.” [...] Rosy Wolfe, ARDC’s Executive Director commented: “GPL enforcement is notoriously difficult, and yet it is necessary to deter self-serving actors who want the benefits of community software but won’t follow the rules. Thus Conservancy’s efforts in this arena are critical, and we are honored to support them in this work.”

Programming Leftovers

  • Should You Build For Windows, Mac, IOS, Android, Or Linux? Yes!

    The holy grail of computer languages is to write code once and have it deploy effortlessly everywhere. Java likes to take credit for the idea, but UCSD P-Code was way before that and you could argue that mainframes had I/O abstraction like Fortran unit numbers even earlier. More modern efforts include Qt, GTK, and other things. Naturally, all of these fall short in some way. Now Google enters the fray with Flutter. Flutter isn’t new, but in the past, it only handled Android and iOS. Now it can target desktop platforms and can even produce JavaScript. We haven’t played with the system enough to say how successful it is, but you can try it in your browser if you want some first-hand experience.

  • Installing Ruby with ruby-build and ruby-install

    When you need a unified way to install CRuby and alternative Ruby implementations these days, it comes down to ruby-build and ruby-install. Is there a difference?

  • OpenCL 3.0 Specification Released With New Khronos Open-Source OpenCL SDK

    Back in April was the provisional release of OpenCL 3.0 with making CL 2.x features optional while adding async DMA extensions and more. Today the finalized version of OpenCL 3.0 has been released plus also introducing an official Khronos OpenCL SDK.

  • Intel Releases OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0

    Following yesterday's release of the finalized OpenCL 3.0 specification, open-source Intel developers have released OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0. The Intel OpenCL Intercept Layer is one of the company's efforts around helping to improve debugging and analyzing of OpenCL application performance. This cross-platform layer intercepts the OpenCL API calls through the OpenCL ICD loader to analyze/debug CL applications.

  • RR - Record & replay software debugger

    I've not spent too much time using RR, but I like what I see. The program uses the familiar, robust fundamentals from gdb, which means you don't need to re-learn Linux troubleshooting from scratch. On top of that, it adds a layer of powerful flexibility, allowing you to minimize the time pressure that is often associated with IT problems - like software crashing. You can record and replay at your own convenience. This also means you're more likely to find the issue, especially if you're dealing with complicated, long executions of tasks. Hopefully, you will find this short tutorial useful. In a world where there are ten chefs to every meal, and fifty redundant Linux tools to every need, it's nice to see software that offers meaningful extra functionality rather than a rehash of the same old. Well, you now have another utility in your arsenal, which also means one less excuse for not being able to resolve those pesky software problems quickly enough. That's how it works, no.

  • How to Learn Programming in 2020: Tips and Life Hacks from a Tutor

    It’s no secret we’re evolving in a world that’s highly tech-driven. And given the global pandemic, this is probably the best time to pick up a new skill and learn programming. While many are often intimidated by programming, opting for a practice-based approach can actively steepen the learning curve. Plus, this is definitely a skill worth investing your time and energy in, given that the IT sector has not been severely hit by the pandemic compared to other industries. How Do I Learn Programming in 2020? After all my years of programming and teaching people how to code, I’ve learned a few things. Most of us think that if you are going to achieve any success as a learner you should dedicate as much time, commitment, and perseverance as possible, and that’s all you need. Honestly, that’s not totally correct. At the end of the day, anyone can learn how to program. It all boils down to the right approach to learning. Rest assured, in this article I will navigate you through some tips and hints based on my own experiences and struggles. I hope you’ll enjoy it!

  • Where do you like bugs reported?

    In my last post, a meta issue for modules: bug tracking, I had noticed a problem with the bug tracking link for a module and discussed that problem. In the comments, one person said he preferred rt.cpan.org. I began thinking about where to have bugs tracked for my modules. Since I have not published one yet, this is something I would like to know. I would like to know the good and bad and ugly of the various systems to make a more educated choice on issue tracking before my first release.

  • Simple BitBound ChEMBL similarity search

    In yesterday's essay I changed the scan-based Tanimoto search to an in-memory search and showed that after a start-up cost of about 5 seconds I was able to do about 2 searches per second of the 1.9 million ChEMBL fingerprints. I ended by pointing out how chemfp was over 100x faster.

  • Fast-paced, seven part intro to python for developers on youtube

    Hi folks. I've uploaded a fast-paced, seven part intro to python for developers who already know at least one other turing complete, imperative programming language, to youtube. I hope people find it useful.

Security Leftovers

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Now Features Tiger Lake CPUs with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

The biggest news is the fact that the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop now features 11th Generation Intel Core 10nm “Tiger Lake” processors, which integrates the Intel Iris Xe graphics card for better gaming, as well as Thunderbolt 4 support for lightning fast data transfers. Two processor options are available in this update, the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8MB cache and a clock speed of up to 4.2 GHz, as well as the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with 12MB cache and up to 4.7 GHz clock speed. Read more

