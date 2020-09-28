Kernel: Mesa, AMDGPU, OpenZFS, Xen
Mesa's Vulkan software implementation built atop LLVMpipe was developed as Vallium (Vulkan + Gallium3D) but has been renamed to Lavapipe within Mesa 20.3.
Vallium merged to mainline back in August for Mesa 20.3 as a still maturing Vulkan software implementation just like LLVMpipe is to OpenGL on CPUs. The name has always been a bit odd considering the similarities to Valium, a prescription drug for calming purposes around anxiety, muscle spasm, etc. But now ahead of the Mesa 20.3 stable release later this quarter this Vulkan software code has been renamed.
In addition to the last minute AMDGPU fixes for Linux 5.9 that include work on the RDNA2 new GPU support and promoting Navi 12 out of the experimental status, an initial batch of fixes for AMDGPU were also sent in to DRM-Next on Wednesday in addressing early fallout from the new feature code slated for Linux 5.10.
The third release candidate of OpenZFS 2.0 is now available for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently for Linux and FreeBSD platforms.
OpenZFS 2.0 is nearing its official release with support for Linux going back to old 3.10 era kernels while on FreeBSD the code can work on 12.1 through FreeBSD 13-HEAD. OpenZFS 2.0 is a huge update in mainlining the FreeBSD support, Zstd compression support, performance improvements throughout the code-base, persistent L2ARC, sequential resilvering, fast clone deletion, and a lot of other enhancements.
The Xen Cloud Platform is an open source virtualization product that provides both virtualization and cloud computing capabilities. The Xen Cloud Platform includes VM lifecycle management, resource pools, event tracking, Open vSwitch support, real-time performance monitoring and Storage XenMotion.
Similar to alternative open source virtualization products, the Xen Cloud Platform (XCP) relies on a hypervisor to perform virtualization operations in the data center. XCP enables IT administrators to consolidate server workloads, save power, increase cooling and improve management. Xen licenses XCP under the GNU General Public License, and it comes in two variants: XCP ISO for installing XCP onto admins' hosts from an ISO, and XCP toolstack packages for building an XCP-like system from specified packages distributed via admins' host OSes package manager.
Purism Launches Librem AweSIM Cellular Service for Its Linux Phone
Librem AweSIM is here as a convenient way for those who want to buy or already bought the Librem 5 Linux phone from Purism to get an out of the box experience and also ensure they are getting the best privacy possible experience without being tracked since the phone numbers are registered under Purism’s name.
Not only that, but by buying this new cellular service you help Purism shape up an ethical technological future and develop further privacy focused services for its Linux-powered products. For $99 USD per month, Librem AweSIM provides Librem 5 owners with a new phone number, as well as unlimited calls, SMS text messages, and mobile data.
Free Software: GNU Taler, GNU Releases, and GPL Enforcement
Javier Sepúlveda will give a talk in Spanish about GNU Taler at Valencia at an event organized by the GNU/Linux group from Valencia, which is a public organization supported by the Valencia City Hall to promote urban innovation and entrepreneurship.
binutils-2.35.1
bison-3.7.2
dico-2.10
gama-2.10
global-6.6.5
gnuastro-0.13
gnunet-0.13.3
gnupg-2.2.23
gnu-pw-mgr-2.7.2
grep-3.5
parallel-20200922
pspp-1.4.1
Software Freedom Conservancy, the only organization actively engaged in General Public License (GPL) enforcement and compliance work for Linux, announces today a new strategy toward improving compliance and the freedom of users of devices that contain Linux-based systems. The new work has received an initial grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC).
We take this holistic approach because compliance is not an end in itself, but rather a lever to help people advance technology for themselves and the world. Bradley Kuhn, Conservancy’s Policy Fellow and Hacker-in-Residence remarked: “GPL enforcement began as merely an education process more than twenty years ago. We all had hoped that industry-wide awareness of copyleft’s essential role in spreading software freedom would yield widespread, spontaneous compliance. We were simply wrong about that. Today, we observe almost universal failure in compliance throughout the (so-called) Internet of Things (IoT) market. Only unrelenting enforcement that holds companies accountable can change this abysmal reality. ARDC, a visionary grant-maker, recognizes the value of systemic enforcement that utilizes the legal system to regain software freedom. That process also catalyzes community-led projects to build liberated firmware for many devices.”
Rosy Wolfe, ARDC’s Executive Director commented: “GPL enforcement is notoriously difficult, and yet it is necessary to deter self-serving actors who want the benefits of community software but won’t follow the rules. Thus Conservancy’s efforts in this arena are critical, and we are honored to support them in this work.”
Programming Leftovers
The holy grail of computer languages is to write code once and have it deploy effortlessly everywhere. Java likes to take credit for the idea, but UCSD P-Code was way before that and you could argue that mainframes had I/O abstraction like Fortran unit numbers even earlier. More modern efforts include Qt, GTK, and other things. Naturally, all of these fall short in some way. Now Google enters the fray with Flutter.
Flutter isn’t new, but in the past, it only handled Android and iOS. Now it can target desktop platforms and can even produce JavaScript. We haven’t played with the system enough to say how successful it is, but you can try it in your browser if you want some first-hand experience.
When you need a unified way to install CRuby and alternative Ruby implementations these days, it comes down to ruby-build and ruby-install. Is there a difference?
Back in April was the provisional release of OpenCL 3.0 with making CL 2.x features optional while adding async DMA extensions and more. Today the finalized version of OpenCL 3.0 has been released plus also introducing an official Khronos OpenCL SDK.
Following yesterday's release of the finalized OpenCL 3.0 specification, open-source Intel developers have released OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0.
The Intel OpenCL Intercept Layer is one of the company's efforts around helping to improve debugging and analyzing of OpenCL application performance. This cross-platform layer intercepts the OpenCL API calls through the OpenCL ICD loader to analyze/debug CL applications.
I've not spent too much time using RR, but I like what I see. The program uses the familiar, robust fundamentals from gdb, which means you don't need to re-learn Linux troubleshooting from scratch. On top of that, it adds a layer of powerful flexibility, allowing you to minimize the time pressure that is often associated with IT problems - like software crashing. You can record and replay at your own convenience. This also means you're more likely to find the issue, especially if you're dealing with complicated, long executions of tasks.
Hopefully, you will find this short tutorial useful. In a world where there are ten chefs to every meal, and fifty redundant Linux tools to every need, it's nice to see software that offers meaningful extra functionality rather than a rehash of the same old. Well, you now have another utility in your arsenal, which also means one less excuse for not being able to resolve those pesky software problems quickly enough. That's how it works, no.
It’s no secret we’re evolving in a world that’s highly tech-driven. And given the global pandemic, this is probably the best time to pick up a new skill and learn programming.
While many are often intimidated by programming, opting for a practice-based approach can actively steepen the learning curve. Plus, this is definitely a skill worth investing your time and energy in, given that the IT sector has not been severely hit by the pandemic compared to other industries.
How Do I Learn Programming in 2020?
After all my years of programming and teaching people how to code, I’ve learned a few things. Most of us think that if you are going to achieve any success as a learner you should dedicate as much time, commitment, and perseverance as possible, and that’s all you need. Honestly, that’s not totally correct. At the end of the day, anyone can learn how to program. It all boils down to the right approach to learning.
Rest assured, in this article I will navigate you through some tips and hints based on my own experiences and struggles. I hope you’ll enjoy it!
In my last post, a meta issue for modules: bug tracking, I had noticed a problem with the bug tracking link for a module and discussed that problem. In the comments, one person said he preferred rt.cpan.org. I began thinking about where to have bugs tracked for my modules. Since I have not published one yet, this is something I would like to know. I would like to know the good and bad and ugly of the various systems to make a more educated choice on issue tracking before my first release.
In yesterday's essay I changed the scan-based Tanimoto search to an in-memory search and showed that after a start-up cost of about 5 seconds I was able to do about 2 searches per second of the 1.9 million ChEMBL fingerprints.
I ended by pointing out how chemfp was over 100x faster.
Hi folks. I've uploaded a fast-paced, seven part intro to python for developers who already know at least one other turing complete, imperative programming language, to youtube. I hope people find it useful.
