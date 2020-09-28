Librem AweSIM is here as a convenient way for those who want to buy or already bought the Librem 5 Linux phone from Purism to get an out of the box experience and also ensure they are getting the best privacy possible experience without being tracked since the phone numbers are registered under Purism’s name. Not only that, but by buying this new cellular service you help Purism shape up an ethical technological future and develop further privacy focused services for its Linux-powered products. For $99 USD per month, Librem AweSIM provides Librem 5 owners with a new phone number, as well as unlimited calls, SMS text messages, and mobile data.

The Xen Cloud Platform is an open source virtualization product that provides both virtualization and cloud computing capabilities. The Xen Cloud Platform includes VM lifecycle management, resource pools, event tracking, Open vSwitch support, real-time performance monitoring and Storage XenMotion. Similar to alternative open source virtualization products, the Xen Cloud Platform (XCP) relies on a hypervisor to perform virtualization operations in the data center. XCP enables IT administrators to consolidate server workloads, save power, increase cooling and improve management. Xen licenses XCP under the GNU General Public License, and it comes in two variants: XCP ISO for installing XCP onto admins' hosts from an ISO, and XCP toolstack packages for building an XCP-like system from specified packages distributed via admins' host OSes package manager.

The third release candidate of OpenZFS 2.0 is now available for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently for Linux and FreeBSD platforms. OpenZFS 2.0 is nearing its official release with support for Linux going back to old 3.10 era kernels while on FreeBSD the code can work on 12.1 through FreeBSD 13-HEAD. OpenZFS 2.0 is a huge update in mainlining the FreeBSD support, Zstd compression support, performance improvements throughout the code-base, persistent L2ARC, sequential resilvering, fast clone deletion, and a lot of other enhancements.

In addition to the last minute AMDGPU fixes for Linux 5.9 that include work on the RDNA2 new GPU support and promoting Navi 12 out of the experimental status, an initial batch of fixes for AMDGPU were also sent in to DRM-Next on Wednesday in addressing early fallout from the new feature code slated for Linux 5.10.

Mesa's Vulkan software implementation built atop LLVMpipe was developed as Vallium (Vulkan + Gallium3D) but has been renamed to Lavapipe within Mesa 20.3. Vallium merged to mainline back in August for Mesa 20.3 as a still maturing Vulkan software implementation just like LLVMpipe is to OpenGL on CPUs. The name has always been a bit odd considering the similarities to Valium, a prescription drug for calming purposes around anxiety, muscle spasm, etc. But now ahead of the Mesa 20.3 stable release later this quarter this Vulkan software code has been renamed.

Free Software: GNU Taler, GNU Releases, and GPL Enforcement 2020-10: GNU Taler presentation by Javier Sepúlveda in Valencia Javier Sepúlveda will give a talk in Spanish about GNU Taler at Valencia at an event organized by the GNU/Linux group from Valencia, which is a public organization supported by the Valencia City Hall to promote urban innovation and entrepreneurship.

FSF Blogs: September GNU spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: Twelve new releases! binutils-2.35.1 bison-3.7.2 dico-2.10 gama-2.10 global-6.6.5 gnuastro-0.13 gnunet-0.13.3 gnupg-2.2.23 gnu-pw-mgr-2.7.2 grep-3.5 parallel-20200922 pspp-1.4.1

Conservancy Announces New Strategy for GPL Enforcement and Related Work, Receives Grant from ARDC Software Freedom Conservancy, the only organization actively engaged in General Public License (GPL) enforcement and compliance work for Linux, announces today a new strategy toward improving compliance and the freedom of users of devices that contain Linux-based systems. The new work has received an initial grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC). [...] We take this holistic approach because compliance is not an end in itself, but rather a lever to help people advance technology for themselves and the world. Bradley Kuhn, Conservancy’s Policy Fellow and Hacker-in-Residence remarked: “GPL enforcement began as merely an education process more than twenty years ago. We all had hoped that industry-wide awareness of copyleft’s essential role in spreading software freedom would yield widespread, spontaneous compliance. We were simply wrong about that. Today, we observe almost universal failure in compliance throughout the (so-called) Internet of Things (IoT) market. Only unrelenting enforcement that holds companies accountable can change this abysmal reality. ARDC, a visionary grant-maker, recognizes the value of systemic enforcement that utilizes the legal system to regain software freedom. That process also catalyzes community-led projects to build liberated firmware for many devices.” [...] Rosy Wolfe, ARDC’s Executive Director commented: “GPL enforcement is notoriously difficult, and yet it is necessary to deter self-serving actors who want the benefits of community software but won’t follow the rules. Thus Conservancy’s efforts in this arena are critical, and we are honored to support them in this work.”