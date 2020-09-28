Proprietary Security Issues and Back Doors
-
Second Cyber Attack in a Week Hits Global Shipping Industry
The global shipping industry sustained a second cyber attack within a week that’s raising concern about disruptions to supply chains already straining to move goods heading into the usual peak season for consumer demand.
The International Maritime Organization, a United Nations agency that serves as the industry’s regulatory body, said in a statement Thursday it has suffered “a sophisticated cyber attack against the organization’s IT systems.” A number of IMO web-based services are currently unavailable and the breach is affecting its public website and internal systems, it said.
-
Treasury Department warns against paying hackers involved in ransomware attacks
The Treasury Department on Thursday issued two adversaries highlighting the dangers of ransomware cyberattacks, and warning against paying ransoms demanded by hackers.
Both the agency’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCIN) issued alerts around ransomware attacks, which have been increasingly widespread over the past two years and have ramped up during the COVID-19 crisis.
-
Lessons learned: Provisioning new employees during a pandemic
For many enterprises, rapid remote deployments were made easier through use of tools for remote configuration.
-
Biggest Ransomware Attack Yet Crippled U.S. Hospitals Last Weekend
We've talked a lot about how while the lack of security in Internet of Things devices was kind of funny at first, this kind of apathy towards privacy and security in everyday technology isn't a laughing matter. Whether it's cars being taken over from an IP address up to ten miles away, to the rise in massive new DDoS attacks fueled by your not-so-smart home appliances, security experts have spent the better part of the decade warning us the check for our apathy on this front is coming due. We've (and this includes government agencies) have spent just as long ignoring them.
-
[Cracked] hospital chain says all 250 US facilities affected
The chain has not commented on reports it was hit by ransomware, though its description of the attack in a statement Thursday was consistent with malware variety that encrypts data into gibberish that can only be restored with software keys after ransoms are paid.
-
Microsoft Outlook users hit with second outage in a week
Microsoft Outlook suffered its second major outage this week on Thursday morning as people around the world had trouble using the email platform for more than four hours.
The outage, which Microsoft confirmed around 2 a.m. Eastern time, was preventing users from accessing email accounts over the internet and through desktop and mobile apps, the company said.
-
Ransomware Victims That Pay Up Could Incur Steep Fines from Uncle Sam
Companies victimized by ransomware and firms that facilitate negotiations with ransomware extortionists could face steep fines from the U.S. federal government if the crooks who profit from the attack are already under economic sanctions, the Treasury Department warned today.
In its advisory (PDF), the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said “companies that facilitate ransomware payments to cyber actors on behalf of victims, including financial institutions, cyber insurance firms, and companies involved in digital forensics and incident response, not only encourage future ransomware payment demands but also may risk violating OFAC regulations.
-
Signify
We look at OpenBSD’s Signify. You can use Signify as an alternative to GnuPG or Minisign for signing and verifying files.
Signify uses Ed25519 for cryptographic signing and verification. OpenBSD developers use Signify extensively for signing. Actually, Ted Unangst developed the tool to sign and verify OpenBSD’s files. Besides, some other projects rely on Signify, like Wireguard, radare2, or LibreSSL. The current version of Signify is v30, released on September 24, 2020.
-
Thousands Of Mathematicians Join Boycott Against Police Collaboration
Over 2,000 mathematicians have signed a letter agreeing to boycott all collaboration with police, and insisting their colleagues do the same.
They are organizing a wide base of mathematicians in the hopes of cutting off police technologies at their source. The letter’s authors cite “deep concerns over the use of machine learning, AI, and facial recognition technologies to justify and perpetuate oppression.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 836 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi Latest Expansion Boards and Cases
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Kernel: Mesa, AMDGPU, OpenZFS, Xen
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
6 hours 16 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
11 hours 2 sec ago
11 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 9 min ago