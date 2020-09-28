Pop Shell Gets New Window Stacking Feature Pop Shell may only be available by default in Pop!_OS, but since this is free and open source software, you can install it on any Linux distribution using GNOME Shell 3.36 or 3.38 under X11 (it does not work with Wayland). The extension page mentions it works only with GNOME 3.36, however, I've been using it with GNOME 3.38 for a few hours and it works great, without any single issue so far. In fact, if you want to install it on a few other Linux distributions, I wrote an article on how to install it on Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Arch or Manjaro which you can find here (which I updated today).