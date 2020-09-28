Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 2nd of October 2020 02:56:18 PM

With the release back in April of Pop!_OS 20.04, the distribution made by hardware vendor System76, it came with an impressive Auto Tiling feature that System76 continue expanding.

Stacking is the name of a new feature recently included (source), which allows Pop!_OS 20.04 users to stack together tiled windows. The result is that it should make it easier to organise your tiled windows in the same workspace without sacrificing window size and it's especially useful for smaller screens like laptops.

It looks like it combines their awesome Auto Tiling with a form of Alt+Tab to produce a really useful way to manage your workflow.