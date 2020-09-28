Pop Shell Gets New Window Stacking Feature
Pop Shell may only be available by default in Pop!_OS, but since this is free and open source software, you can install it on any Linux distribution using GNOME Shell 3.36 or 3.38 under X11 (it does not work with Wayland). The extension page mentions it works only with GNOME 3.36, however, I've been using it with GNOME 3.38 for a few hours and it works great, without any single issue so far. In fact, if you want to install it on a few other Linux distributions, I wrote an article on how to install it on Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Arch or Manjaro which you can find here (which I updated today).
System76 are doing some serious magic with Pop!_OS and Auto Tiling
With the release back in April of Pop!_OS 20.04, the distribution made by hardware vendor System76, it came with an impressive Auto Tiling feature that System76 continue expanding.
Stacking is the name of a new feature recently included (source), which allows Pop!_OS 20.04 users to stack together tiled windows. The result is that it should make it easier to organise your tiled windows in the same workspace without sacrificing window size and it's especially useful for smaller screens like laptops.
It looks like it combines their awesome Auto Tiling with a form of Alt+Tab to produce a really useful way to manage your workflow.
Games: Valve Sees GNU/Linux Gains, VR Growing, More Titles and Code Liberated
Valve has updated their monthly Steam Hardware/Software Survey statistics for September and they indicate the closest we've seen in a while for Steam on Linux closing back in on the 1.0% threshold.
Back during August Valve reported a 0.89% marketshare for Linux compared to 0.86% in July. But for September it jumped by 0.05% to 0.94%. Given the continually increasing Steam user-base, this is likely the largest the Steam on Linux marketshare has ever been in absolute terms.
On the software front, VR has benefited from a change in the way video games are built. Games no longer involve pixelated monsters moving on two-dimensional grids, but are sophisticated simulations of the real world, or at least some version of it. Millions of lines of code turn the player’s button-presses into cinematic imagery on screen. The software that does this—known as a “game engine”—manages the rules and logic of the virtual world. It keeps characters from walking through walls or falling through floors, makes water flow in a natural way and ensures that interactions between objects occur realistically and according to the laws of physics. The game engine also renders the graphics, taking into account lighting, shadows, and the textures and reflectivity of different objects in the scene. And for multiplayer games, it handles interactions with other players around the world.
Love now until November 7, it brings with it 4 new community maps: Megalo, Bloodwater, Hassle Castle, and Moldergrove. There's also the Wicked Windfall Case which has 22 new community-created cosmetic items, a chance to give one of 6 new community-created Halloween-restricted items as a bonus item and a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item. There's also 19 new community-created effects, a Scream Fortress XII War Paint Case, you get a Soul Gargoyle just for launching the game during it if you don't have one already too.
[...]
To get you in the mood to play more, all the Halloween Contracts have been reset, allowing them to be completed again and there's new contracts for the 3 community maps added with this event. If you manage to complete a contract, you will get a 'classic' Halloween item and the chance for a Wicked Windfall Case or Scream Fortress XII War Paint Case.
ASYLUM is an upcoming supernatural horror adventure and the spiritual successor to cult classic Scratches set in a massive, decaying mental institute.
Funded on Kickstarter back in 2013 where they managed to get $119K in funding, and it's still one of the most successful campaigns to come from Argentina. As they continue hacking away at the code to bring it to release, they've given another big update on how it's doing - in short: very well.
For many people, programming is fun because it's a little like solving a puzzle. You know that, in theory, if you can just arrange logic statements and conditions in the right order, using just the right syntax, then you'll end up with an application that does something useful. The problem, strangely, is that sometimes you don't know why you'd need the application you end up with. It's like stepping outside for a walk with nowhere to go. Just as marathons provide a framework and a goal for aimless foot traffic, there are events without a cause for coders. Called sprints, hackathons, dares, or jams, these programming events are great excuses to sit down, possibly with a team of your coding comrades, and develop something interesting.
Silk Roads: Caravan Kings is a merchant simulator set on the Medieval Silk Roads during the time of Marco Polo.
Developed by Priory Games and made in the excellent Godot Engine, in Silk Roads: Caravan Kings you make your way from Venice to China through any of 3 major real-life trade-routes and encounter a series of events with multiple choice solutions similar to the Oregon Trail.
After something to play this weekend? How about trying out some more Overcooked! 2, the completely chaotic multiplayer cooking game.
One of my favourite games to play in co-op and Ghost Town Games / Team17 keep expanding it since the original release back in 2018. A fresh update went up on October 1 named Moon Harvest , which is free for everyone who owns it.
A little farming, a little egg hatching and perhaps a battle or two? That's on the cards today with Ova Magic, which has a fresh tech demo available to try.
Inspired by the likes of Slime Rancher, Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, Pokemon, Grandia and many more the upcoming title is so full of charm it's spilling over the sides. Currently under heavy development, what ClaudiaTheDev and Top Hat Studios have here is a possible hit - it has all the makings of one.
Crumble is an upcoming 3D platformer where you control a happy little ball-face, rolling around and using your hilarious long tongue to swing across platforms and it looks brilliant.
"Crumble is a physics platformer with a grappling tongue mechanic. Join the chaos of unstable platforms and unexpected destruction with this cute blue ball! Try to progress in exciting levels falling around you. Move like a Slime, jump like a Ball, swing like Spiderman!"
Cosmic Frontier: Override is the upcoming remaster of the classic Escape Velocity Override, and just as the team behind it promised during the Kickstarter - the game engine is now open source.
"Cosmic Frontier: Override is a single-player space-trading game in the mold of the inspirational Elite (1984). It is a remake of Escape Velocity: Override (1998), by the same scenario designer. Cosmic Frontier is a free-form game: you can go wherever you want, and work for whomever you want — including for no one but yourself. You can be a peaceful trader, a bounty hunter, a soldier for Earth, a galactic explorer, a rapacious pirate — or all of these and more in the life of a single pilot"
While the Mesa "RADV" Radeon Vulkan driver's "ACO" back-end was developed and funded by Valve with gaming in mind to optimize game load times and help with delivering optimal performance, it turns out ACO works damn well for some Vulkan compute workloads too.
With the recent Vulkan neural network performance tests and the follow-up NCNN inference Vulkan tests on the AMD side they were already done with Mesa 20.3-devel where ACO is already the default and delivered strong performance generally against NVIDIA. The performance was great on Mesa's RADV with ACO but with one of the Tencent developers working on NCNN having mentioned that ACO is a big help, I was curious to see what the previous state is -- or when manually opting for the AMDGPU LLVM compiler back-end rather than ACO.
