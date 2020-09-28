Android Leftovers

Intel Xeon vs. AMD EPYC Performance On The Linux 5.8 Kernel

Given that Ubuntu 20.10 will be shipping with Linux 5.8 out-of-the-box along with other autumn 2020 Linux distributions where Linux 5.9 is landing too late, here is a fresh comparison of several different AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" and Intel Xeon "Cascade Lake" processors on this current stable kernel release for seeing how the performance is standing up as we approach this next round of Linux distribution releases. Ubuntu 20.10 benchmarks on various server and mobile/desktop platforms will be coming later this month while this article is more broadly providing fresh reference figures of the AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon performance for Linux 5.8. This newer kernel is also important as we move closer to the release of the next-generation Intel Xeon "Ice Lake" and EPYC "Milan" processors for newer hardware support/compatibility. It's also fun providing this fresh look when thinking about how the server landscape may evolve with those upcoming launches. Plus this article has some new/updated test profiles (benchmarks) compared to some of the past server CPU benchmark articles.

Qt Creator 4.13.2 released

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13.2 ! Unfortunately Qt Creator 4.13.1 introduced a regression for re-parsing qmake-based projects. We fixed that and a few other issues in this release. The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Qt Creator", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.13.2 is also available as an update in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.