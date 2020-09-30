IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Customizing and tuning the Kuryr SDN for Red Hat OpenShift 3.11 on Red Hat OpenStack 13 In a previous article, I showed you how to customize Red Hat OpenShift software-defined networking (SDN) for your organization’s requirements and restrictions. In this article, we’ll look at using the Kuryr SDN instead. Using Kuryr with OpenShift 3.11 on Red Hat OpenStack 13 changes the customization requirements because Kuryr works directly with OpenStack Neutron and Octavia.

IBM sends its open-source space technology into orbit IBM Corp. is getting into the space race. The company announced two new open-source projects today that are aimed at solving the growing problem of “space junk” and also help startups to build applications for satellite constellations. According to IBM, there are tens of thousands of human-made anthropogenic space objects, or ASOs, whizzing around the Earth, and they’re only getting more numerous by the day. These objects, which can be as small as a speck of paint, orbit the Earth at speeds of around 8,000 meters per second. At those speeds, even the tiniest fragment could cause catastrophic damage to a satellite if it were to collide with one, so experts need to known where these ASOs are to try to avoid any collisions.

Six tips to help you start a corporate outreach initiative Many organizations look for ways to contribute to their local community, but getting started may be the hardest part. In this post, we'll talk about how to ease into an outreach initiative and encourage its success. About a year ago, Red Hat’s internal creative agency, the Open Studio, decided to share our knowledge about filmmaking, creative writing and business soft skills with Raleigh high school students. We know that exposure and mentorship are crucial to creative and professional growth and we wanted to pass some of our knowledge and experience on. From January to April 2020, we visited a local high school each week to lead creative sessions and in February, the students visited the Red Hat headquarters in downtown Raleigh, N.C. to learn about the different roles in marketing and communications.

7 Best Free and Open Source Subtitle Editors A subtitle editor is a type of computer software that lets users create and edit subtitles. These subtitles are superimposed over, and synchronized with, video. Subtitles can literally make the difference between being immersed in a movie or only watching the screen, trying to keep up with developments. Good subtitling does not distract but actually enhances viewing pleasure, and even native speakers can find subtitles useful, not only where the individual is hearing-impaired. A subtitle is a text representation of the dialog, narration, music, or sound effects in a video file. Subtitles are available in multiple formats. Mangled subtitles can anger viewers. Fortunately, there is a good range of open source software that lets you make subtitles with Linux. These editors help you preview how the subtitles appear on the video, and listen to the dialog. Additionally, they offer the ability to make entering and editing text easy, with good control over text formatting and positioning. Here’s our recommendations.