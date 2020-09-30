GNU/Linux in Devices: Ten64, Hailo-8 M.2, Rock Pi and 5G
Traverse Ten64 eight-core ARM64 10GbE networking platform runs mainline Linux (Crowdfunding)
Ten64 system runs Linux mainline on based NXP Layerscape LS1088A octa-core Cortex-A53 communication processor with ECC memory support, and offers eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, two 10GbE SFP+ cages, as well as mini PCIe and M.2 expansion sockets.
Hailo-8 M.2 and mini PCIe AI accelerator cards deliver up to 26 TOPS
The card supports Linux, and the company is working on Windows compatibility.
The $59 Rock Pi X is like a Windows-compatible Raspberry Pi with an x86 processor
There’s also a listing for a $49 model with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, but it does not appear to be in stock at the moment. Seeed Studio is also selling the 4GB/32GB version for $75.
Intel-based Rock Pi X SBC arrives
Radxa’s has launched its open-spec “Rock Pi X Model B” SBC for $49 to $75. The Pi-like board runs Ubuntu 20.04 or Win 10 on a Cherry Trail Atom x5-Z8300 plus GbE with PoE, WiFi/BT, 4K-ready HDMI 2.0, 4x USB, and a 40-pin header.
Intel introduces enhanced software, hardware, services to take advantage of 5G
Enhanced Intel Select Solutions for network include Intel Select Solutions for NFVI Red Hat, NFVI Ubuntu and NFVI Forwarding Platform. These have been upgraded to support the new Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapter (Columbiaville), which delivers increased performance and Dynamic Device Personalization (DDP) to maximize platform performance. These upgraded services are coming soon.
Intel Unpacks Its 5G Portfolio
Meanwhile, an Ethernet adapter card, code-named “Columbiaville,” serves as the basis for upgrading network function virtualization platforms from IBM/Red Hat, Ubuntu and Intel’s version of the NFVI Forwarding Platform. Intel said those upgrades will be available soon.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
7 Best Free and Open Source Subtitle Editors
A subtitle editor is a type of computer software that lets users create and edit subtitles. These subtitles are superimposed over, and synchronized with, video. Subtitles can literally make the difference between being immersed in a movie or only watching the screen, trying to keep up with developments. Good subtitling does not distract but actually enhances viewing pleasure, and even native speakers can find subtitles useful, not only where the individual is hearing-impaired. A subtitle is a text representation of the dialog, narration, music, or sound effects in a video file. Subtitles are available in multiple formats. Mangled subtitles can anger viewers. Fortunately, there is a good range of open source software that lets you make subtitles with Linux. These editors help you preview how the subtitles appear on the video, and listen to the dialog. Additionally, they offer the ability to make entering and editing text easy, with good control over text formatting and positioning. Here’s our recommendations.
Ubuntu 20.10 Beta Released with GNOME 3.38
Ubuntu team released the beta version of Ubuntu 20.10 code-named Groovy Gorilla. And it is available for download and test.
/e/OS and the (not)Android user interface
It might seem odd that at /e/, we put some energy and some development effort into the end-user user interface. We are a pro-privacy, deGoogled, mobile operating system, right? The reason behind this, is double: 1- one is pragmatic: we want /e/OS to get the widest possible adoption, and for this, we need a beautiful OS, with a modern, clean and attractive UI, and the best possible user experience. 2- the other one is not pragmatic, and even a bit selfish: since NeXTStep was born, I have a personal taste for great graphical interfaces. And this already impacted my two previous projects Mandrake Linux, which has been the first desktop Linux distribution, and Ulteo, which was a desktop delivery solution.
