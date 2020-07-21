Fedora 33, Fedora 32 and IBM
-
Red Hat tips its Fedora 33: Beta release introduces Btrfs as default file system, .NET on ARM64, plus an IoT variant
Red Hat has released Fedora 33 beta, with the finished article expected at the end of this month, as well as version 7.9 of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Red Hat has three main Linux distributions – Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), and CentOS. "Fedora is really the place that we take chances and risks and do all that important integration work between different components," said Mike McGrath, VP Linux engineering. "Assuming that we decide to go with them, they make their way to RHEL, either the next major release or in a minor release."
-
Fedora 32 : Can be better? part 015.
In the evening I can spend my time with Fedora 32.
-
Call for Code Daily: Challenge finalists, featured judge, and great teachers
The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of September 28th:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 859 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
GNU/Linux in Devices: Ten64, Hailo-8 M.2, Rock Pi and 5G
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Debian 10.6, Turing Pi, Vim, Pinephone and More
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 22 sec ago
4 hours 20 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 10 min ago
10 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 22 min ago