Fedora 33, Fedora 32 and IBM

Red Hat
  • Red Hat tips its Fedora 33: Beta release introduces Btrfs as default file system, .NET on ARM64, plus an IoT variant

    Red Hat has released Fedora 33 beta, with the finished article expected at the end of this month, as well as version 7.9 of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

    Red Hat has three main Linux distributions – Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), and CentOS. "Fedora is really the place that we take chances and risks and do all that important integration work between different components," said Mike McGrath, VP Linux engineering. "Assuming that we decide to go with them, they make their way to RHEL, either the next major release or in a minor release."

  • Fedora 32 : Can be better? part 015.

    In the evening I can spend my time with Fedora 32.

  • Call for Code Daily: Challenge finalists, featured judge, and great teachers

    The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of September 28th:

  • Customizing and tuning the Kuryr SDN for Red Hat OpenShift 3.11 on Red Hat OpenStack 13

    In a previous article, I showed you how to customize Red Hat OpenShift software-defined networking (SDN) for your organization’s requirements and restrictions. In this article, we’ll look at using the Kuryr SDN instead. Using Kuryr with OpenShift 3.11 on Red Hat OpenStack 13 changes the customization requirements because Kuryr works directly with OpenStack Neutron and Octavia.

  • IBM sends its open-source space technology into orbit

    IBM Corp. is getting into the space race. The company announced two new open-source projects today that are aimed at solving the growing problem of “space junk” and also help startups to build applications for satellite constellations. According to IBM, there are tens of thousands of human-made anthropogenic space objects, or ASOs, whizzing around the Earth, and they’re only getting more numerous by the day. These objects, which can be as small as a speck of paint, orbit the Earth at speeds of around 8,000 meters per second. At those speeds, even the tiniest fragment could cause catastrophic damage to a satellite if it were to collide with one, so experts need to known where these ASOs are to try to avoid any collisions.

  • Six tips to help you start a corporate outreach initiative

    Many organizations look for ways to contribute to their local community, but getting started may be the hardest part. In this post, we'll talk about how to ease into an outreach initiative and encourage its success. About a year ago, Red Hat’s internal creative agency, the Open Studio, decided to share our knowledge about filmmaking, creative writing and business soft skills with Raleigh high school students. We know that exposure and mentorship are crucial to creative and professional growth and we wanted to pass some of our knowledge and experience on. From January to April 2020, we visited a local high school each week to lead creative sessions and in February, the students visited the Red Hat headquarters in downtown Raleigh, N.C. to learn about the different roles in marketing and communications.

  • The benefits of a Red Hat subscription

