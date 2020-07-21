Meanwhile, an Ethernet adapter card, code-named “Columbiaville,” serves as the basis for upgrading network function virtualization platforms from IBM/Red Hat, Ubuntu and Intel’s version of the NFVI Forwarding Platform. Intel said those upgrades will be available soon.

Enhanced Intel Select Solutions for network include Intel Select Solutions for NFVI Red Hat, NFVI Ubuntu and NFVI Forwarding Platform. These have been upgraded to support the new Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapter (Columbiaville), which delivers increased performance and Dynamic Device Personalization (DDP) to maximize platform performance. These upgraded services are coming soon.

There’s also a listing for a $49 model with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, but it does not appear to be in stock at the moment. Seeed Studio is also selling the 4GB/32GB version for $75.

Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Debian 10.6, Turing Pi, Vim, Pinephone and More Debian 10.6 overview | The universal operating system. In this video, I am going to show an overview of Debian 10.6 and some of the applications pre-installed.

Checking out the Turing Pi: Quick Review and First Impressions The Turing Pi is an awesome Mini-ITX board that allows you to slot up to 7 Raspberry Pi compute modules and have them each share the same ethernet cable and power supply. It's great for Homelab and testing out things like containers. This is the first video featuring the Turing Pi, more to come! Let me know if you'd like to see tutorials for the Turing Pi.

Vim Native Plugin Management: Plugin Managers Are A Meme Ever since Vim 8 came out you don't really need to use a plugin manager, because the method to do native plugin management had some manager improvements. That's not to say that it's pointless to use them now but it's certainly worth considering if you don't like the limitations that different plugin managers force onto you.

Unboxing the Pine64 Pinephone (postmarketOS Edition) In this video I unbox the postmarketOS version of the Pinephone by Pine64. Full review coming soon! Apologies for the horrible lighting and focus issues with the camera, I'm in the process of implementing new 4K equipment and settings and this was a bit of a test.

