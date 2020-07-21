Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
Linux Kernel Sees Initial Patches For Supporting Intel Hybrid CPUs
Intel engineers today sent out their initial Linux kernel patches for bringing up the company's forthcoming hybrid architecture processors.
For several months we have seen Intel open-source developers working on GCC compiler support for Atom + Core hybrid CPUs and other bits in preparation for Lakefield and Alder Lake as the company's initial hybrid CPU designs. Today though are the first Linux kernel patches being worked on for actually exposing the hybrid topology within the kernel and ultimately (pending further patches) to expose the information to user-space.
New York Launches Bluetooth-Enabled COVID-19 Contact Tracing App from Google, Apple, and Linux [Ed: The Linux Foundation is actively associating the brand Linux with mass surveillance]
The world faces a massive surge of the growing cases of the notorious Novel Coronavirus that is infecting the lives of millions in the world, mainly in the Big Apple, New York, as the city's positivity rate reached 1.52 percent. In response to this, New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo, recently launched a contact tracing application that uses Bluetooth, called 'COVID Alert NY.'
