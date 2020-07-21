Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

This week in KDE: Breeze Evolution work starts landing

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 3rd of October 2020 05:23:22 AM Filed under
KDE

Pieces of our much-awaited Breeze Evolution UI refresh have begun landing this week! Now windows, Plasma pop-ups, and notifications have a distinctly colored visually separated “tools area” at the top, window shadows become smaller for inactive windows, and sidebars in settings windows are using all-colorful icons!

These improvements have been developed by Carson Black, Noah Davis, Niccolò Venerandi, Lindsay Roberts, and me: Nate Graham–aided greatly by the rest of the KDE VDG team! Watch this space for more to come. Plasma 5.21 is going to be the release where all of this stuff gets shipped, and I’m very excited about it!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation

  • Linux Kernel Sees Initial Patches For Supporting Intel Hybrid CPUs

    Intel engineers today sent out their initial Linux kernel patches for bringing up the company's forthcoming hybrid architecture processors. For several months we have seen Intel open-source developers working on GCC compiler support for Atom + Core hybrid CPUs and other bits in preparation for Lakefield and Alder Lake as the company's initial hybrid CPU designs. Today though are the first Linux kernel patches being worked on for actually exposing the hybrid topology within the kernel and ultimately (pending further patches) to expose the information to user-space.

  • New York Launches Bluetooth-Enabled COVID-19 Contact Tracing App from Google, Apple, and Linux [Ed: The Linux Foundation is actively associating the brand Linux with mass surveillance]

    The world faces a massive surge of the growing cases of the notorious Novel Coronavirus that is infecting the lives of millions in the world, mainly in the Big Apple, New York, as the city's positivity rate reached 1.52 percent. In response to this, New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo, recently launched a contact tracing application that uses Bluetooth, called 'COVID Alert NY.'

Fedora 33, Fedora 32 and IBM

  • Red Hat tips its Fedora 33: Beta release introduces Btrfs as default file system, .NET on ARM64, plus an IoT variant

    Red Hat has released Fedora 33 beta, with the finished article expected at the end of this month, as well as version 7.9 of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Red Hat has three main Linux distributions – Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), and CentOS. "Fedora is really the place that we take chances and risks and do all that important integration work between different components," said Mike McGrath, VP Linux engineering. "Assuming that we decide to go with them, they make their way to RHEL, either the next major release or in a minor release."

  • Fedora 32 : Can be better? part 015.

    In the evening I can spend my time with Fedora 32.

  • Call for Code Daily: Challenge finalists, featured judge, and great teachers

    The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of September 28th:

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6