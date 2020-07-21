Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 3rd of October 2020 07:53:00 AM

Rochester Institute of Technology is establishing Open@RIT, an initiative dedicated to supporting all kinds of "open work," including—but not limited to—open source software, open data, open hardware, open educational resources, Creative Commons-licensed work, and open research.

The new open source programs office aims to determine and grow the footprint of RIT's impact on all things "open," leading to more collaboration, creation, and contribution, on and off campus.

Open work is non-proprietary—meaning it's licensed to be publicly accessible and anyone can modify or share, within the terms of the license. While the term "open source" originally came out of the software industry, it has since become a set of values that has applications in everything from science to media.