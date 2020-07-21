University champions open source with new OSPO
Rochester Institute of Technology is establishing Open@RIT, an initiative dedicated to supporting all kinds of "open work," including—but not limited to—open source software, open data, open hardware, open educational resources, Creative Commons-licensed work, and open research.
The new open source programs office aims to determine and grow the footprint of RIT's impact on all things "open," leading to more collaboration, creation, and contribution, on and off campus.
Open work is non-proprietary—meaning it's licensed to be publicly accessible and anyone can modify or share, within the terms of the license. While the term "open source" originally came out of the software industry, it has since become a set of values that has applications in everything from science to media.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 760 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
Fedora 33, Fedora 32 and IBM
today's howtos
Recent comments
11 hours 23 sec ago
11 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 35 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 54 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago