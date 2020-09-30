Today in Techrights
- Twitter Undoubtedly Works for Fascists; We're Glad Techrights Never Participated in Twitter
- Bill Gates Deposition: More of Gates on the Hot Seat, Facing Intense Questioning Over His Crimes
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, October 02, 2020
- Watchtroll Demonises People Wrongly Accused of Patent Infringement (or Sued Using Fake Patents), Suggests or Insinuates EPO is More Lenient Than Today's USPTO
- [Meme] Linux is Windows is Broken is Not Reliable...
- Credibility Crisis of UPC Boosters
- Richard Stallman on How to Get GNU/Linux Installed Easily and on the Cheap
- Links 2/10/2020: More GNU/Linux Laptops and Steam On GNU/Linux Grows ~8% in 2 Months
- Beyond Shameful: Microsoft and IBM Lobbyist David Kappos Uses COVID-19 Lies to Push for Software Patents From the Back Door, Undermining What Courts Have Determined
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, October 01, 2020
University champions open source with new OSPO
Rochester Institute of Technology is establishing Open@RIT, an initiative dedicated to supporting all kinds of "open work," including—but not limited to—open source software, open data, open hardware, open educational resources, Creative Commons-licensed work, and open research. The new open source programs office aims to determine and grow the footprint of RIT's impact on all things "open," leading to more collaboration, creation, and contribution, on and off campus. Open work is non-proprietary—meaning it's licensed to be publicly accessible and anyone can modify or share, within the terms of the license. While the term "open source" originally came out of the software industry, it has since become a set of values that has applications in everything from science to media.
This week in KDE: Breeze Evolution work starts landing
Pieces of our much-awaited Breeze Evolution UI refresh have begun landing this week! Now windows, Plasma pop-ups, and notifications have a distinctly colored visually separated “tools area” at the top, window shadows become smaller for inactive windows, and sidebars in settings windows are using all-colorful icons! These improvements have been developed by Carson Black, Noah Davis, Niccolò Venerandi, Lindsay Roberts, and me: Nate Graham–aided greatly by the rest of the KDE VDG team! Watch this space for more to come. Plasma 5.21 is going to be the release where all of this stuff gets shipped, and I’m very excited about it!
