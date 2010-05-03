I am pleased to announce a new release of Mabox Linux 20.10 Eithné. Next release of Mabox brings a lot of changes and improvements, as well as full Spanish translation made by @ben_chile – Muchas Gracias! Mabox ships the LTS 5.4 kernel. There is only one ISO since this release, please choose your language when booting.

It turns out that this is quite easy and works rather well!

When I put it to myself like that I had a thought: couldn't I implement this outside Mailman? What if I took a copy of every incoming message, and then post-process Mailman's output to restore the original?

As you can see, I asked myself: I want Mailman not modify messages at all; how can I get it to do that? Given the existing structure of Mailman - with a lot of message-modifying functionality - that would really mean adding a bypass mode. It would have to spot, presumably depending on config settings, that messages were not to be edited; and then, it would avoid disassembling and reassembling the message at at all, and bypass the message modification stages. The message would still have to be parsed of course - it's just that the copy send out ought to be pretty much the incoming message.