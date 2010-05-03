Language Selection

Games: Amnesia: Rebirth, Humble Choice, AntiMicroX and MiniDebConf Online #2 "Gaming Edition"

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 3rd of October 2020 02:49:41 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Check out the first gameplay from Amnesia: Rebirth

    Frictional Games are getting ready to scare the heck out of us again, with the release of Amnesia: Rebirth approaching there's some proper gameplay up now. Easily the most anticipated horror title this year, and as expected they will be launching it with Linux support when it becomes available on October 20.

  • Humble Choice for October is up with all 12 games for Premium and Classic subs

    Another month and so the next set of Humble Choice games have arrived. This time, Humble are giving all 12 games to subscribers at Premium and Classic levels.

    Humble Choice (prev Humble Monthly) is a curated bundle that changes each month. You pick a tier with different prices to get access to the huge Humble Trove (a collection of DRM-free games) plus a Humble Store discount and then you pick games from the list to keep.

  • AntiMicroX – Graphical Tool to Map Mouse & Keyboard Keys to Gamepad

    Want to play games or control any desktop application with a gamepad on Ubuntu Linux? There’s a graphical tool AntiMicroX that may help.

    AntiMicrox is program used to map keyboard buttons and mouse controls to a gamepad. Useful for playing games with no gamepad support.

  • Debian Linux is planning a gaming-focused event online in November

    With more people using Linux for gaming, certain distributions are waking up to this and making their own plans to improve and it looks like Debian is next.

    The planned event is named MiniDebConf Online #2 "Gaming Edition", which is part of a wider event happening across four days in late November (19-22) and it seems the gaming section will be November 21-22. Over these days, they're planning to have various sessions with "broad appeal" that should be interesting for people who want to play and / or create games on Debian Linux. So it may be interesting to gamers and developers alike.

today's howtos

Mabox Linux 20.10 Eithné released

I am pleased to announce a new release of Mabox Linux 20.10 Eithné. Next release of Mabox brings a lot of changes and improvements, as well as full Spanish translation made by @ben_chile – Muchas Gracias! Mabox ships the LTS 5.4 kernel. There is only one ISO since this release, please choose your language when booting. Read more

Proprietary Nightmares and Security Blunders

  • If iOS 14 is causing battery drain, you might need to wipe your iPhone

    Apple has already issue one bug fix update (14.0.1), but none of these issues were part of that fix. Instead, Apple has suggested that if you’re experiencing “two or more” of the listed issues, you unpair your iPhone and your Apple Watch, back up to iCloud, erase all content from your iPhone, and then restore your iPhone and Apple Watch from the backups. Unfortunately, it looks like there is no way to restore missing workout route maps, environmental sound levels, or any other missing data — Apple suggests affected users follow its instructions “to prevent future data loss.”

  • [Cracked] Hospital Chain Says All 250 US Facilities Affected

    The hospital chain Universal Health Services said Thursday that computer services at all 250 of its U.S. facilities were hobbled in last weekend’s malware attack and efforts to restore hospital networks were continuing.

  • InterPlanetary Storm cross-platform P2P botnet infects computers and IoT devices

    What sets this botnet apart from others is that it’s built on top of the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a protocol for storing and sharing data in a distributed file system. This means the infected devices become part of a peer-to-peer network and talk directly to each other, giving the botnet more resilience against takedown attempts.

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (jruby and ruby2.3), Fedora (crun, pdns, and podman), openSUSE (go1.14 and kernel), Oracle (qemu-kvm and virt:ol), Red Hat (qemu-kvm-ma and thunderbird), SUSE (nodejs10, nodejs12, perl-DBI, permissions, and xen), and Ubuntu (ntp).

  • 305 CVEs and Counting: Bug-Hunting Stories From a Security Engineer

    Larry Cashdollar, senior security response engineer at Akamai, talks about the craziest stories he’s faced, reporting CVEs since 1994. Larry Cashdollar, senior security response engineer at Akamai, has been finding CVEs since the 1990s, around when MITRE was first being established. Since then, he’s found 305 CVEs – as well as various security findings, such an IoT bricking malware called Silex, and cybercriminals targeting poorly secured Docker images.

  • QR Codes: A Sneaky Security Threat

    Take a good look first: Make sure the QR code is legit, especially printed codes, which can be pasted over with a different (and potentially malicious) code.

    Only scan codes from trusted entities: Mobile users should stick to scanning codes that only come from trusted senders. Pay attention to red flags like a web address that differs from the company URL — there’s a good chance it links to a malicious site.

    Watch out for bit.ly links: Check the URL of a bit.ly link that appears after scanning a QR code. These links are often used to disguise malicious URLs, but they can be safely previewed by adding a plus symbol (“+”) at the end of the URL.

