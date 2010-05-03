Games: Amnesia: Rebirth, Humble Choice, AntiMicroX and MiniDebConf Online #2 "Gaming Edition"
-
Check out the first gameplay from Amnesia: Rebirth
Frictional Games are getting ready to scare the heck out of us again, with the release of Amnesia: Rebirth approaching there's some proper gameplay up now. Easily the most anticipated horror title this year, and as expected they will be launching it with Linux support when it becomes available on October 20.
-
Humble Choice for October is up with all 12 games for Premium and Classic subs
Another month and so the next set of Humble Choice games have arrived. This time, Humble are giving all 12 games to subscribers at Premium and Classic levels.
Humble Choice (prev Humble Monthly) is a curated bundle that changes each month. You pick a tier with different prices to get access to the huge Humble Trove (a collection of DRM-free games) plus a Humble Store discount and then you pick games from the list to keep.
-
AntiMicroX – Graphical Tool to Map Mouse & Keyboard Keys to Gamepad
Want to play games or control any desktop application with a gamepad on Ubuntu Linux? There’s a graphical tool AntiMicroX that may help.
AntiMicrox is program used to map keyboard buttons and mouse controls to a gamepad. Useful for playing games with no gamepad support.
-
Debian Linux is planning a gaming-focused event online in November
With more people using Linux for gaming, certain distributions are waking up to this and making their own plans to improve and it looks like Debian is next.
The planned event is named MiniDebConf Online #2 "Gaming Edition", which is part of a wider event happening across four days in late November (19-22) and it seems the gaming section will be November 21-22. Over these days, they're planning to have various sessions with "broad appeal" that should be interesting for people who want to play and / or create games on Debian Linux. So it may be interesting to gamers and developers alike.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 786 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Mabox Linux 20.10 Eithné released
I am pleased to announce a new release of Mabox Linux 20.10 Eithné. Next release of Mabox brings a lot of changes and improvements, as well as full Spanish translation made by @ben_chile – Muchas Gracias! Mabox ships the LTS 5.4 kernel. There is only one ISO since this release, please choose your language when booting.
Proprietary Nightmares and Security Blunders
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
2 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 22 sec ago
18 hours 20 min ago
18 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 19 min ago
23 hours 59 min ago
1 day 10 min ago
1 day 13 min ago
1 day 54 min ago