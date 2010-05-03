today's leftovers
All That Software On My PC. What Do I Actually Use?
One of the most common questions I get on a recurring basis is "What software do you really use?" Because I demonstrate so many programs on video, so many window managers, so many web browsers, so many terminal emulators...what programs do I actually use?
Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in September 2020 [Ed: GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux, FreeBSD...]
In September 2020 Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site. The top seven hosting company sites each responded to all of Netcraft's requests in September and were separated by average connection time. Rackspace offers managed dedicated and cloud hosting solutions and has appeared in the top 10 seven times so far in 2020.
Second place to fourth place is made up by Webair, Hyve Managed Hosting and Swishmail. Webair and Swishmail have appeared in the top 10 seven times in 2020 so far and Hyve has made six appearances. Webair provides a range of services including cloud management solutions and disaster recovery. Hyve is a fully managed UK based cloud hosting provider that offers colocation in 35 data centres across Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Swishmail has now appeared in the top 10 for four consecutive months.
Open source gravitates to outer space
Two new open source projects, Space Situational Awareness and Kubesat, improve communication between satellites and help predict the path of space junk.
IBM Open Sources Space Situational Awareness, Kubesat Projects
IBM has announced two new open source projects — Space Situational Awareness and Kubesat — to help “democratize access” to space technology and solve the ever increasing “space junk” problem.
The Red Hat Accelerators: Red Hat’s Customer Advocacy Program
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/40
Week 40 marked the beginning of spring – and at least where I am locate, the weather seems to agree. Days are getting shorter, time to sit in front of the computer screen is getting more. What can we all do together to move openSUSE Tumbleweed forward? A lot, as it seems. During the last week, 4 snapshots have been published (0925, 0928, 0929 and 0930). Some larger, some smaller, some were tested but then discarded by openQA – all in all, an average week.
SmartArt improvements in Impress, part 6
Impress now has support for an improved auto-fit-of-text layout across multiple shapes, also the snake algorithm now handles width requests from constraints much better for SmartArt graphics from PPTX files. This builds on top of the previous improvements around SmartArt support.
First, thanks to our partner SUSE for working with Collabora to make this possible.
You can get a snapshot / demo of Collabora Office and try it out yourself right now: try unstable snapshot. Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release too (7.1).
Road to the Grant : Immersive Payment
This is a news close to my heart. My project "Immersive Payment" has been awarded with Grant for the Web, and I will be focusing on using Web Monetization to enable Micro Payment and for Web Mixed Reality assets, as well as for 3d contents.
It took me almost five months from learning about the initiative to actually getting thee Grant. It all started back when in Mozilla TechSpeaker call a fellow TechSpeaker and a friend Andrzej Mazur explained bout the program. He himself is also an early awardee. After the talk, I got really excited and interested in the potential and concept of Web Monetization, however, it wasn't until June that I really decided to apply.
David Teller: mozGreatStuff(1, "Mentored Bugs");
2020 is a crappy year for pretty much everyone. As you may have seen, this includes organizations such as Mozilla. So I figured it was the best time to actually talk about good stuff! This entry should be the first of a series of short articles dedicated to some great practices we have at Mozilla and that I think many open-source projects could adopt.
Ultrasonically detect bats with Raspberry Pi
M17 Aims To Replace Proprietary Ham Radio Protocols
Like some other commercial protocols, M17 uses 4FSK along with error correction. The protocol allows for encryption, streaming, and the encoding of callsigns in messages. There are also provisions for framing IP packets to carry data. The protocol can handle voice and data in a point-to-point or broadcast topology.
Conservancy Publicizes New Technique For GPL Enforcement
[Perl] Applying Operators to Coderefs
Python Bytes: #201 Understand git by rebuilding it in Python
Django Technical Board Election Results 2020
The winners of the first Django Technical Board Election after the adoption of DEP-10 are:
Andrew Godwin
Adam Johnson
Markus Holtermann
Tom Forbes
James Bennett
The break down of voting was:
212 eligible voters
81 total votes
1 rejected spam vote (bogus email/code)
Python 3.5 is no longer supported
Python 3.5 is no longer supported. There will be no more bug fixes or security patches for the 3.5 series, and Python 3.5.10 is the last release. The Python core development community recommends that all remaining Python 3.5 users should upgrade to the latest version.
Mabox Linux 20.10 Eithné released
I am pleased to announce a new release of Mabox Linux 20.10 Eithné. Next release of Mabox brings a lot of changes and improvements, as well as full Spanish translation made by @ben_chile – Muchas Gracias! Mabox ships the LTS 5.4 kernel. There is only one ISO since this release, please choose your language when booting.
Proprietary Nightmares and Security Blunders
Today in Techrights
