Python 3.5 is no longer supported. There will be no more bug fixes or security patches for the 3.5 series, and Python 3.5.10 is the last release. The Python core development community recommends that all remaining Python 3.5 users should upgrade to the latest version.

The winners of the first Django Technical Board Election after the adoption of DEP-10 are: Andrew Godwin Adam Johnson Markus Holtermann Tom Forbes James Bennett The break down of voting was: 212 eligible voters 81 total votes 1 rejected spam vote (bogus email/code)

Like some other commercial protocols, M17 uses 4FSK along with error correction. The protocol allows for encryption, streaming, and the encoding of callsigns in messages. There are also provisions for framing IP packets to carry data. The protocol can handle voice and data in a point-to-point or broadcast topology.

2020 is a crappy year for pretty much everyone. As you may have seen, this includes organizations such as Mozilla. So I figured it was the best time to actually talk about good stuff! This entry should be the first of a series of short articles dedicated to some great practices we have at Mozilla and that I think many open-source projects could adopt.

This is a news close to my heart. My project "Immersive Payment" has been awarded with Grant for the Web, and I will be focusing on using Web Monetization to enable Micro Payment and for Web Mixed Reality assets, as well as for 3d contents. It took me almost five months from learning about the initiative to actually getting thee Grant. It all started back when in Mozilla TechSpeaker call a fellow TechSpeaker and a friend Andrzej Mazur explained bout the program. He himself is also an early awardee. After the talk, I got really excited and interested in the potential and concept of Web Monetization, however, it wasn't until June that I really decided to apply.

Impress now has support for an improved auto-fit-of-text layout across multiple shapes, also the snake algorithm now handles width requests from constraints much better for SmartArt graphics from PPTX files. This builds on top of the previous improvements around SmartArt support. First, thanks to our partner SUSE for working with Collabora to make this possible. [...] You can get a snapshot / demo of Collabora Office and try it out yourself right now: try unstable snapshot. Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release too (7.1).

Week 40 marked the beginning of spring – and at least where I am locate, the weather seems to agree. Days are getting shorter, time to sit in front of the computer screen is getting more. What can we all do together to move openSUSE Tumbleweed forward? A lot, as it seems. During the last week, 4 snapshots have been published (0925, 0928, 0929 and 0930). Some larger, some smaller, some were tested but then discarded by openQA – all in all, an average week.

IBM has announced two new open source projects — Space Situational Awareness and Kubesat — to help “democratize access” to space technology and solve the ever increasing “space junk” problem.

In September 2020 Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site. The top seven hosting company sites each responded to all of Netcraft's requests in September and were separated by average connection time. Rackspace offers managed dedicated and cloud hosting solutions and has appeared in the top 10 seven times so far in 2020. Second place to fourth place is made up by Webair, Hyve Managed Hosting and Swishmail. Webair and Swishmail have appeared in the top 10 seven times in 2020 so far and Hyve has made six appearances. Webair provides a range of services including cloud management solutions and disaster recovery. Hyve is a fully managed UK based cloud hosting provider that offers colocation in 35 data centres across Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Swishmail has now appeared in the top 10 for four consecutive months.

One of the most common questions I get on a recurring basis is "What software do you really use?" Because I demonstrate so many programs on video, so many window managers, so many web browsers, so many terminal emulators...what programs do I actually use?

Technology tools do have their limits. No one will become a master chef simply because they use chef-endorsed saucepans, the finest ingredients, or have access to sought-after recipes. For example, a diary application can make it easier for individuals to keep track of their daily activities and thoughts, but will the application really bring order into a chaotic world? Time tracker apps help users keep track of how much time is spent on various activities during the day, but still the user has to remember to start them. Don’t get us wrong. There’s a real burning passion inside us for small productivity tools. Lean tools that focus on a single productivity enhancing activity can make an enormous difference to the way time is spent. Bloated, complex productivity tools tend to only slow you down, and complex solutions require too much maintenance.

Games: Amnesia: Rebirth, Humble Choice, AntiMicroX and MiniDebConf Online #2 "Gaming Edition" Check out the first gameplay from Amnesia: Rebirth Frictional Games are getting ready to scare the heck out of us again, with the release of Amnesia: Rebirth approaching there's some proper gameplay up now. Easily the most anticipated horror title this year, and as expected they will be launching it with Linux support when it becomes available on October 20.

Humble Choice for October is up with all 12 games for Premium and Classic subs Another month and so the next set of Humble Choice games have arrived. This time, Humble are giving all 12 games to subscribers at Premium and Classic levels. Humble Choice (prev Humble Monthly) is a curated bundle that changes each month. You pick a tier with different prices to get access to the huge Humble Trove (a collection of DRM-free games) plus a Humble Store discount and then you pick games from the list to keep.

AntiMicroX – Graphical Tool to Map Mouse & Keyboard Keys to Gamepad Want to play games or control any desktop application with a gamepad on Ubuntu Linux? There’s a graphical tool AntiMicroX that may help. AntiMicrox is program used to map keyboard buttons and mouse controls to a gamepad. Useful for playing games with no gamepad support.

Debian Linux is planning a gaming-focused event online in November With more people using Linux for gaming, certain distributions are waking up to this and making their own plans to improve and it looks like Debian is next. The planned event is named MiniDebConf Online #2 "Gaming Edition", which is part of a wider event happening across four days in late November (19-22) and it seems the gaming section will be November 21-22. Over these days, they're planning to have various sessions with "broad appeal" that should be interesting for people who want to play and / or create games on Debian Linux. So it may be interesting to gamers and developers alike.