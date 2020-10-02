Programming Leftovers String Length in C Language A string in C language is an array of characters that is terminated with a null character (\0). The string length is the number of characters in a string. In the string length ‘\0,’ a character is not counted.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: pinp 0.0.10: More Tweaks A new version of our pinp package arrived on CRAN two days ago, roughly one year after the previous release. The pinp package allows for snazzier one or two column Markdown-based pdf vignettes, and is now used by a few packages. A screenshot of the package vignette can be seen below. Additional screenshots are at the pinp page.

Apache's TVM Deep Learning Compiler Picks Up WebAssembly, Better Rust Support The first release candidate of TVM 0.7, the Apache incubator project providing a deep learning compiler stack, is now available. Apache TVM is a compiler stack for deep learning systems in providing end-to-end compilation support for a variety of back-ends from all of the models from key deep learning frameworks. TVM supports a variety of targets including the leveraging of LLVM for supporting code generation on the major CPU architectures as well as the likes of NVIDIA CUDA. With the Apache 0.7 release candidate there is even WebGPU and WebAssembly support for outputting to those browser-focused standards.

Steve Kemp: Writing an assembler. Recently I've been writing a couple of simple compilers, which take input in a particular format and generate assembly language output. This output can then be piped through gcc to generate a native executable. Public examples include this trivial math compiler and my brainfuck compiler. Of course there's always the nagging thought that relying upon gcc (or nasm) is a bit of a cheat. So I wondered how hard is it to write an assembler? Something that would take assembly-language program and generate a native (ELF) binary? And the answer is "It isn't hard, it is just tedious".

The Tau Station Kickstarter has gone live! (Oops) Tau Station is the world's first Biblio-RPG. It's a massive, immersive, narrative sci-fi MMO. Missions in most games are things like "kill five rabid dogs and get a dagger." BORING. Our missions are rich, immersive, short stories where you control the outcome. It's 400,000 plus lines of Perl, with a PostgreSQL backend.

Python Numbers and Arithmetic Operations Python is a powerful, efficient, and modern high-level programming language. When developing software systems, it is necessary to use numerical and arithmetic operations for performing calculations. Python provides a variety of numbers and arithmetic operations for this purpose. In this article, we will teach you about Python numbers, conversion of one data type into another data type, and arithmetic operations. The Spyder3 editor is used to create and run the Python script.

Unravelling rich comparison operators For the next part of my blog series on pulling apart Python's syntactic sugar, I'm going to be tackling rich comparison operators: ==, !=, >, <, >=, <=.

Adding some reporting functionality I just added some code to the surveil app, the beginnings of what will be a reporting feature. [...] I found that the surveil app uses quite a bit of bandwidth when sending video, on the mobile network anyway, so I added an option to just store the videos locally a while ago. That works, but then the surveillance app can stop making videos for whatever reason and nobody's the wiser. So I figured it would be nice with a daily report of the videos created, so that it is possible to keep an eye on things, even if videos aren't mailed.

Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxliv) stackoverflow python report

Sealed Java State Machines A few years back I posted about how to implement state machines that only permit valid transitions at compile time in Java. This used interfaces instead of enums, which had a big drawback—you couldn’t guarantee that you know all the states involved. Someone could add another state elsewhere in your codebase by implementing the interface. Java 15 brings a preview feature of sealed classes. Sealed classes enable us to solve this downside. Now our interface based state machines can not only prevent invalid transitions but also be enumerable like enums.

FreeBSD 12.2-RC1 Now Available The first RC build of the 12.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.2-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 12.2-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 12.2-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 12.2-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.2-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.2-RC1 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.2-RC1 armv6 RPI-B o 12.2-RC1 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.2-RC1 armv7 BEAGLEBONE o 12.2-RC1 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.2-RC1 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.2-RC1 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.2-RC1 armv7 RPI2 o 12.2-RC1 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.2-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.2-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.2-RC1 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.2-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.2-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.2/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.2" branch. A summary of changes since 12.2-BETA3 includes: o OpenSSL 1.1.1h has been merged. o A fix for UFS hash checking had been added. o A fix for mmap'd writes in fusefs for writes in direct_io mode had been addressed. o Amazon EC2 AMIs for arm64 have been updated to include ebsvnme-id. o A fix to NFSv4.1 addressing a locking issue had been addressed. o Other miscellaneous bug fixes. A list of changes since 12.1-RELEASE is available in the releng/12.2 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/12.2R/relnotes.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.2-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.2-RC1/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: af-south-1 region: ami-0b78d5e770bcdeb5e eu-north-1 region: ami-0505a8c0c52cfff31 ap-south-1 region: ami-0c4c09e714e3a6e9f eu-west-3 region: ami-00e0dae18af349d16 eu-west-2 region: ami-06e6d824cb38c5eef eu-south-1 region: ami-077bfe44af5272bfc eu-west-1 region: ami-0830c03d9511775c6 ap-northeast-2 region: ami-00d438c5be9106d1a me-south-1 region: ami-01efb2372fa56c3dd ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0276c6be8130eac10 sa-east-1 region: ami-075bc30f68a1ef652 ca-central-1 region: ami-0e6349ad57b6ec50e ap-east-1 region: ami-0934a82e2fe4fc324 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-082ef5fab8053e525 ap-southeast-2 region: ami-034eced9d3b0a5fcb eu-central-1 region: ami-003b3ecea55e0f34a us-east-1 region: ami-046ecf67c8b89748a us-east-2 region: ami-02a876a6124ba82ca us-west-1 region: ami-076e14c698318f4a1 us-west-2 region: ami-0397116051898a487 FreeBSD/aarch64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: af-south-1 region: ami-04c4b469b7a750631 eu-north-1 region: ami-0a5c67bbe7b0e8109 ap-south-1 region: ami-0b1deff23e65431f0 eu-west-3 region: ami-06968c110a4e11fd1 eu-west-2 region: ami-04d9f8ba0273d9c53 eu-south-1 region: ami-08f7137dc70ba9340 eu-west-1 region: ami-09bdce51a19f36c5a ap-northeast-2 region: ami-0a943f6eb97da5f83 me-south-1 region: ami-0640892b8fe159522 ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0785670f49ecef76f sa-east-1 region: ami-07edcd782d88c3d98 ca-central-1 region: ami-0e1a9498537799d77 ap-east-1 region: ami-0f946da19f79ace77 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-09080b7b686213e52 ap-southeast-2 region: ami-0ca96c25f1ab45e19 eu-central-1 region: ami-04362b308dedebe83 us-east-1 region: ami-07ce6d0ad55d93d8a us-east-2 region: ami-0367f7addcbc6a4f3 us-west-1 region: ami-0d5a5ef688e8d1dbd us-west-2 region: ami-02cfa06ec6b5efd78 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-12.2-RC1 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 12.2-RC1 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland: # shutdown -r now Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files: # freebsd-update install Also: FreeBSD 12.2-RC1 Available