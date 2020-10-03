Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 6th of October 2020 09:58:01 AM

The PinePhone is a modular phone designed with replaceable parts. Most of the key components are attached using detachable cables which makes it possible to replace the camera module with a better camera (if a part becomes available available) or a new one if the old one breaks. It uses a rather weak quad-core Allwinner A64 SOC paired with a now old and weak Mali 400 MP2 GPU. It comes in variants with 2 or 3 GiB RAM, a 1440x720 5.95" IPS screen, MicroSD support, 16 or 32 GiB internal eMMC storage, a headphone jack, a USB-C port, 802.11n (Wifi 4) wireless connectivity, Bluetooth 4, FPS, a front and a rear camera (2 and 5 Mpx) and a removable 3000 mAh battery. It is equal to the cheapest Chinese phones you could buy off AliExpress for $50 five years ago in terms of specifications.

A set of Fedora packages for the PinePhone are already available in the njha mobile copr repository for Fedora rawhide. The Fedora Mobile edition will use a custom touch-controlled Phosh shell. The Phosh shell is developed by Purism for the Librem 5 smarthphone. It uses a composite server called Phoc on top of the Wayland display server and standard GNOME technologies (GTK/GSettings/DBus) beneath the hood. The Fedora wiki PinePhone page notes that "KDE Plasma Mobile should also be compatible, but hasn't been packaged. If you're interested in packaging it, coordinate with others in the chat.".