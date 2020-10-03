Git 2.29 is on the way with today marking the availability of the initial release candidate.

Back during the Git 2.26 cycle the distributed revision control system's transport protocol v2 became the default. But then during Git 2.27, that default was reverted due to "remaining rough edges." But now that the Git Transport Protocol v2 implementation has been improved upon, for Git 2.29 they have switched back to the new version as the default. This documentation outlines all of the improvements in the protocol v2 state.