Programming: Git 2.29-rc0, Perl, Python and Rust
Git v2.29.0-rc0
An early preview release Git v2.29.0-rc0 is now available for testing at the usual places. It is comprised of 588 non-merge commits since v2.28.0, contributed by 76 people, 22 of which are new faces.
Git 2.29-rc0 Released With SHA-256 In Experimental State, Restores Protocol v2 Default
Git 2.29 is on the way with today marking the availability of the initial release candidate.
Back during the Git 2.26 cycle the distributed revision control system's transport protocol v2 became the default. But then during Git 2.27, that default was reverted due to "remaining rough edges." But now that the Git Transport Protocol v2 implementation has been improved upon, for Git 2.29 they have switched back to the new version as the default. This documentation outlines all of the improvements in the protocol v2 state.
Faster in-memory ChEMBL search by using more C
This is part of a series of essays I started writing a week ago where I use a few different approaches to implement cheminformatics fingerprint similarity search.
In my previous essay, from last Friday, I developed a program to do a similarity search of the uncompressed chembl_27.fps.gz from ChEMBL containing RDKit Morgan fingerprints. That version used RDKit's BulkTanimotoSimilarity for the Tanimoto calculation. Profiling showed that 80% of the time was spent in the two lines of Python searching for scores at or above a given threshold. I concluded that I had to push more work into C.
Opt-in your CPAN repos for Hacktoberfest
If you haven't heard, Hacktoberfest has now become opt-in, to reduce the number of spammy, or pointless, pull requests that people were doing, to get the t-shirt. In this post I'll describe how to opt your repos in, how to find opted-in repos, and why your repo might not be turning up in searches.
So if you've got repos with issues that you'd be happy to receive pull requests on, add the topic hacktoberfest, and make sure that your repo turns up in searches.
2020.40 Manifestly
After last weeks part 1 of a Raku Manifesto, Daniel Sockwell continued with part 2 of a Raku Manifesto, handling matters such as valuing individual productivity over large-group productivity, without devaluing large-group productivity. Again, a must read for each Rakoon (/r/rakulang comments). Can’t wait to read part 3!
What is an iterable?
An iterable is anything you're able to iterate over (an iter-able).
SecureDrop QA workflow and how to improve it?
Right now, we are in the QA period for the SecureDrop 1.6.0 release. SecureDrop is an open-source whistleblower submission system that media organisations and NGOs can install to securely accept documents from anonymous sources. It was originally created by the late Aaron Swartz and is now managed by Freedom of the Press Foundation.
In this blog post I am going to explain how we do the QA for the release. I hope you can suggest some ways to improve the steps and make it better.
Red Hat Developers: Kubernetes integration and more in odo 2.0
Odo is a developer-focused command-line interface (CLI) for OpenShift and Kubernetes. This article introduces highlights of the odo 2.0 release, which now integrates with Kubernetes. Additional highlights include the new default deployment method in odo 2.0, which uses devfiles for rapid, iterative development. We’ve also moved Operator deployment out of experimental mode, so you can easily deploy Operator-backed services from the odo command line.
Mesa Developers Debate Using Rust Code In Mesa
The Mesa code-base does not have any code written in the Rust programming language. That could change. Alyssa Rosenzweig has taken the initiative to allow parts of Mesa to be written in Rust.
