today's leftovers
-
Xiaomi buyer's guide: Everything you need to know
GNU GPL violations
Smartphone manufacturers that release Android phones need to adhere to the GNU General Public License. This is a bit complicated, but the basic gist is that, since Android is an open-source system, companies like Xiaomi need to provide to the public the source code kernel of every device it manufactures.
Over its history, Xiaomi has had a tough time with this. In many cases, its public posting of kernels would be delayed, and in some cases, it simply didn’t post anything. For various reasons, repercussions for this inaction didn’t fall too hard on the company.
-
Tor Browser and Onion Services - Challenges and Opportunities
-
New Nextcloud Hub version offers integration with several platforms
Open-source file syncing and sharing software company Nextcloud has announced the launch of Nextcloud Hub 20, which adds new features and also integrates third-party social media, productivity and collaboration platforms like Twitter, GitHub and Discourse.
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 651
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 651 for the week of September 27 – October 3, 2020.
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Back To Basics
Descriptors are, in short, when you feed a buffer or an image (+sampler) into a shader. In OpenGL, this is all handled for the user behind the scenes with e.g., a simple glGenBuffers() -> glBindBuffer() -> glBufferData() for an attached buffer. For a gallium-based driver, this example case will trigger the pipe_context::set_constant_buffer or pipe_context::set_shader_buffers hook at draw time to inform the driver that a buffer has been attached, and then the driver can link it up with the GPU.
-
Python Poscast: Threading The Needle Of Interesting And Informative While You Learn To Code - Episode 283 01:05
Learning to code is a neverending journey, which is why it's important to find a way to stay motivated. A common refrain is to just find a project that you're interested in building and use that goal to keep you on track. The problem with that advice is that as a new programmer, you don't have the knowledge required to know which projects are reasonable, which are difficult, and which are effectively impossible. Steven Lott has been sharing his programming expertise as a consultant, author, and trainer for years. In this episode he shares his insights on how to help readers, students, and colleagues interested enough to learn the fundamentals without losing sight of the long term gains. He also uses his own difficulties in learning to maintain, repair, and captain his sailboat as relatable examples of the learning process and how the lessons he has learned can be translated to the process of learning a new technology or skill. This was a great conversation about the various aspects of how to learn, how to stay motivated, and how to help newcomers bridge the gap between what they want to create and what is within their grasp.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 939 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.10 To Have Initial Support For UEFI Booting On RISC-V
It looks like the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle will be the first to bring initial support for UEFI booting on RISC-V hardware. Going back to the beginning of the year there has been RISC-V patches for UEFI support thanks to engineers at Western Digital. Prior kernel releases also saw UEFI clean-ups and other prep work in getting ready for RISC-V CPU architecture support to be added. Now with Linux 5.10 it looks like the first-cut support is ready to go. Also: ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 Released With Support For Newer Kernels, Bug Fixes
Networking module and dev kit tap 2.5GbE and 802.11ax ready IPQ6000
8devices’ $79 and up “Mango” module and $219 “Mango-DVK” run OpenWrt Linux on an up to 1.8GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 SoC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). The DVK features 2.5GbE with PoE, SFP, and 2x GbE. 8devices has opened pre-orders on a surface-mountable Mango compute module that runs OpenWrt Linux on the Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 “Cypress” networking processors. The $79 Mango module uses the 1.2GHz IPQ6000 and the $99 Mango-I uses the 1.8GHz IPQ6010.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago
22 hours 13 min ago
1 day 25 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago