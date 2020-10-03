Games: Scratch, Stadia, Stranded Deep and More
-
5 Scratch code blocks to teach kids how to program a video game
In the second article in this series, you created your first few video game scripts in Scratch. This article explores ways to expand programming's possibilities to create more advanced code.
-
Tactical action adventure 'I told you' gains a Linux demo ahead of a Kickstarter
Developer Juan Lao Tebar recently announced the release of a Linux demo for their upcoming tactical action adventure I told you.
"I told you is a tactical action adventure set in a southern European country that just suffered a coup d'état. Using stealth, interacting with the environment and making a good use of the few resources and homemade weapons you have at your hand, you must fight the forces of a regime that took away the only thing you had left."
-
Google finally made a Stadia advert that doesn't suck
It's genuinely amazing that it's taken Google, a company that runs an entire platform dedicated to video (YouTube), almost an entire year to get their message clear on Stadia.
Originally known as Project Stream, the game streaming service Stadia released to Founders originally back in November 2019. At the time you had to have access to Stadia Pro to do anything with it, which is a monthly subscription to get access to free games and 4K output. It took until April 2020 for the service to become open to everyone, countries supported permitting, and since then so many videos and articles have been released that didn't understand the service and how you use it. People continuously gave out wrong information on, saying it required a monthly fee but across the entire time you could stop paying for Stadia Pro and simply use Stadia as a normal store.
-
Johnny Lionface is an upcoming twisted story-driven action RPG
The studio Myroid-Type Comics have announced Johnny Lionface, an upcoming twisted story-driven action RPG with a colourful animal cast.
"Johnny is the ultimate fighter, destined for greatness — at least he seems to think so. After getting rejected from the Gladiators' Guild tryouts once again, he sets off on an adventure to become the gladiator he knows he can be. Along the way he'll team up with a shotgun-toting schizoid mouse, a dancing kung-fu cat, and other colorful combatants."
-
Island survival game Stranded Deep gets a huge update expanding the world
Stranded in the middle of the ocean, in Stranded Deep it's a struggle to survive from the moment you hit play as you swim across to various islands - and now it's a lot bigger.
This week, October 5, they released build 0.74.00 for everyone and it comes with some pretty huge changes to the game. One of the major enhancements is the world generation, as they've said it's now twice the size of the previous versions with more randomly positioned islands instead of the old fixed 5x5 grid. That should make it a lot more interesting to explore for sure.
-
A Brand New Channel For Gamers On ALL Platforms
Throughout my "professional" career, I've taken several detours. But I've always come back to gaming. In this video, a brief tour through all the places I've covered video games. Plus, details about the brand new channel designed for gamers on ALL platforms!
-
Paint the Town Red has a major update out with the price to rise really soon
First person melee combat game Paint the Town Red just recently had a huge tech upgrade release, and they've announced the price will be rising.
Never played it? It's a pretty ridiculous game and highly entertaining. Spread across various scenarios you get to engage in highly chaotic brawls. Run through a bar picking up stools and throwing them at people, run onto the stage at a disco and chuck a throwing star at the DJ and so much more - it's insane.
-
Prison Architect turns 5 and gets two classic editions available to download
Today, October 6, Paradox Interactive are celebrating Prison Architect turning 5 years old so they've done something a bit special to mark the occasion. Something of a special case as this is not an original Paradox title. It was originally made by Introversion Software but the rights were purchased by Paradox back in early 2019.
A game that speaks for itself, you're building and managing prisons. It's changed a lot over the years, through many small and big upgrades and now some paid DLC too.
-
Linux 5.10 To Have Initial Support For UEFI Booting On RISC-V
It looks like the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle will be the first to bring initial support for UEFI booting on RISC-V hardware. Going back to the beginning of the year there has been RISC-V patches for UEFI support thanks to engineers at Western Digital. Prior kernel releases also saw UEFI clean-ups and other prep work in getting ready for RISC-V CPU architecture support to be added. Now with Linux 5.10 it looks like the first-cut support is ready to go. Also: ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 Released With Support For Newer Kernels, Bug Fixes
Networking module and dev kit tap 2.5GbE and 802.11ax ready IPQ6000
8devices’ $79 and up “Mango” module and $219 “Mango-DVK” run OpenWrt Linux on an up to 1.8GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 SoC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). The DVK features 2.5GbE with PoE, SFP, and 2x GbE. 8devices has opened pre-orders on a surface-mountable Mango compute module that runs OpenWrt Linux on the Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 “Cypress” networking processors. The $79 Mango module uses the 1.2GHz IPQ6000 and the $99 Mango-I uses the 1.8GHz IPQ6010.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
