It's genuinely amazing that it's taken Google, a company that runs an entire platform dedicated to video (YouTube), almost an entire year to get their message clear on Stadia.

Originally known as Project Stream, the game streaming service Stadia released to Founders originally back in November 2019. At the time you had to have access to Stadia Pro to do anything with it, which is a monthly subscription to get access to free games and 4K output. It took until April 2020 for the service to become open to everyone, countries supported permitting, and since then so many videos and articles have been released that didn't understand the service and how you use it. People continuously gave out wrong information on, saying it required a monthly fee but across the entire time you could stop paying for Stadia Pro and simply use Stadia as a normal store.