Before starting out, you may have some questions. What is a lightweight Linux distribution and why would you need one?

Well, here is a of explanation for lightweight Linux disros.

As the name itself suggests its light on weight. A lightweight distribution comes with only the most essential stuff that is required which are further engineered to be light on resources. Hence, distributions have minimal footprints on storage and resource consumption.

These lightweight Linux distributions are best suited for computers with low-end or old hardware.