Qt 6.0 Alpha Released

Tuesday 6th of October 2020
KDE

I am happy to announce we have released Qt 6.0 Alpha today.

You can update Qt 6.0 Alpha to the existing Qt online installation by using a maintenance tool or do a clean installation by using an online installer. Source packages are also available for commercial users in the Qt Account portal and the download.qt.io for open-source users.

Our target is to publish updates to Alpha regularly so please check possible updates from the maintenance tool every now and then.

Please start testing Alpha now; it is essential to get your reports as soon as possible. So remember to report all your findings in Jira immediately. We should move in the beta phase quite soon so all API related issues should be reported now. Know issues for Alpha can be found from here.

