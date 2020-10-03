IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Mainframes revived, why you should take a break, and more industry trends
As part of my role as a principal communication strategist at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends. Here are some of my and their favorite articles from that update.
Red Hat Unveils Enterprise Customer Advocacy Program, Red Hat Accelerators
Understanding the performance of your own applications with RHEL: it’s easy with PCP
With Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2, we have extended the tools for visualizing performance data--so called "metrics". These metrics can be collected by PCP, the Performance Co-Pilot framework. PCP comes with code to collect metrics from a wide area of commonly used software: Postgresql databases, systems temperature sensors, KVM guest stats, Apache httpd and so on; all of these can be monitored out of the box. These code pieces specialized in an area of monitoring are Performance Metric Domain Agents (PMDA), with package names pmda-apache, pmda-postgresql and so on.
But what if the RHEL repositories have no PMDA for an application? Our customers run all kinds of applications, so how to get an overview of their performance metrics? This article will show how easily PCP can help in these cases, with the help of pmda-openmetrics. OpenMetrics allows us to "turn numbers on the filesystem" into metrics in PCP.
Linux 5.10 To Have Initial Support For UEFI Booting On RISC-V
It looks like the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle will be the first to bring initial support for UEFI booting on RISC-V hardware. Going back to the beginning of the year there has been RISC-V patches for UEFI support thanks to engineers at Western Digital. Prior kernel releases also saw UEFI clean-ups and other prep work in getting ready for RISC-V CPU architecture support to be added. Now with Linux 5.10 it looks like the first-cut support is ready to go. Also: ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 Released With Support For Newer Kernels, Bug Fixes
Networking module and dev kit tap 2.5GbE and 802.11ax ready IPQ6000
8devices’ $79 and up “Mango” module and $219 “Mango-DVK” run OpenWrt Linux on an up to 1.8GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 SoC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). The DVK features 2.5GbE with PoE, SFP, and 2x GbE. 8devices has opened pre-orders on a surface-mountable Mango compute module that runs OpenWrt Linux on the Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 “Cypress” networking processors. The $79 Mango module uses the 1.2GHz IPQ6000 and the $99 Mango-I uses the 1.8GHz IPQ6010.
