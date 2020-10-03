With Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2, we have extended the tools for visualizing performance data--so called "metrics". These metrics can be collected by PCP, the Performance Co-Pilot framework. PCP comes with code to collect metrics from a wide area of commonly used software: Postgresql databases, systems temperature sensors, KVM guest stats, Apache httpd and so on; all of these can be monitored out of the box. These code pieces specialized in an area of monitoring are Performance Metric Domain Agents (PMDA), with package names pmda-apache, pmda-postgresql and so on.

But what if the RHEL repositories have no PMDA for an application? Our customers run all kinds of applications, so how to get an overview of their performance metrics? This article will show how easily PCP can help in these cases, with the help of pmda-openmetrics. OpenMetrics allows us to "turn numbers on the filesystem" into metrics in PCP.