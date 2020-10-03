Due to DXVK recently beginning to require Vulkan Transform Feedback (VK_EXT_transform_feedback) for this Direct3D translation layer popular with Linux gamers, Intel open-source developers have gone back and now implemented transform feedback support in the Intel "ANV" driver for Haswell era "Gen 7" graphics.

While the Intel ANV Vulkan driver on Linux has always provided support going back to Haswell, in some areas it's been less than ideal due to stark hardware differences compared to Gen8 Broadwell graphics and newer. But with DXVK needing VK_EXT_transform_feedback now and the lack of that support regressing the experience for some still using Haswell graphics, Mesa 20.3 is adding the support.