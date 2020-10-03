Linux Kernel: Intel and Google
-
Intel Adds Vulkan Transform Feedback For Aging Haswell Graphics
Due to DXVK recently beginning to require Vulkan Transform Feedback (VK_EXT_transform_feedback) for this Direct3D translation layer popular with Linux gamers, Intel open-source developers have gone back and now implemented transform feedback support in the Intel "ANV" driver for Haswell era "Gen 7" graphics.
While the Intel ANV Vulkan driver on Linux has always provided support going back to Haswell, in some areas it's been less than ideal due to stark hardware differences compared to Gen8 Broadwell graphics and newer. But with DXVK needing VK_EXT_transform_feedback now and the lack of that support regressing the experience for some still using Haswell graphics, Mesa 20.3 is adding the support.
-
Intel's Patches Discussed For Exposing Hybrid CPU Topology Via Sysfs
Last week open-source developers at Intel began sending out Linux patches for supporting hybrid CPUs particularly ahead of 12th Gen "Alder Lake" coming to market with a mix of Golden Cove and Gracemont cores. Following that article last week, more patches hit the list in exposing the hybrid CPU topology to user-space.
These patches indicate how Intel plans to expose the hybrid CPU topology to user-space for software interested in the core make-up of the system. While Arm devices on Linux in big.LITTLE designs expose their details via /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpuX/cpu_capacity, Intel is planning to expose a separate and brand new interface via /sys/devices/system/cpu/types.
-
Google Is Adding Support For Metadata Encryption To F2FS
F2FS as the Flash-Friendly File-System has long supported transparent file-system encryption via Linux's FSCRYPT framework but now Google engineers are working on allowing the file-system metadata to also be encrypted.
With F2FS continuing to see an uptick in usage on Android devices, Google engineers have been working on allowing metadata encryption for this file-system.
-
