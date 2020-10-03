today's leftovers
Speeding up emerge depgraph calculation using PyPy3
If you used Gentoo for some time, you’ve probably noticed that emerge is getting slower and slower. Before I switched to SSD, my emerge could take even 10 minutes before it figured out what to do! Even now it’s pretty normal for the dependency calculation to take 2 minutes. Georgy Yakovlev recently tested PyPy3 on PPC64, and noticed a great speedup, apparently due to very poor optimization of CPython on that platform. I’ve attempted the same on amd64, and measured a 35% speedup nevertheless.
OpenBSD Worrying RAID
I wanted to move a couple of USB hard drives from one OpenBSD machine to another. They are configured with softraid(4) as RAID 1 (mirrored). When I plugged the drives into the new machine though, nothing happened with softraid. This was pretty worrying.
Both the drives showed in dmesg output so the issue was specifically to do with softraid. The man page for bioctl(8) talks about -c creating a “new” RAID device which sounded a little too destructive. I asked for help in #openbsd and apparently the language in the man page is misleading. The -d flag has recently been updated to say “detach” rather than “delete” to try to address this.
You Can Now Use ‘Darling’ to Run macOS Software on Linux
The name Darling is a combination of “Darwin” and “Linux”. Darwin is the core operating system macOS and iOS are based on. Darling is basically a translation layer software that implements a complete Darwin environment and does most of the setup for you.
Livestream of the Nextcloud Conference 2020 Day 2
Kontron Introduces Tiger Lake 3U VPX Computer Blade and COM Express Type 6 Module
The company provides a Linux BSP, and Fedora Live USB image for quick evaluation and benchmarking.
Linux 5.10 To Have Initial Support For UEFI Booting On RISC-V
It looks like the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle will be the first to bring initial support for UEFI booting on RISC-V hardware. Going back to the beginning of the year there has been RISC-V patches for UEFI support thanks to engineers at Western Digital. Prior kernel releases also saw UEFI clean-ups and other prep work in getting ready for RISC-V CPU architecture support to be added. Now with Linux 5.10 it looks like the first-cut support is ready to go. Also: ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 Released With Support For Newer Kernels, Bug Fixes
Networking module and dev kit tap 2.5GbE and 802.11ax ready IPQ6000
8devices’ $79 and up “Mango” module and $219 “Mango-DVK” run OpenWrt Linux on an up to 1.8GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 SoC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). The DVK features 2.5GbE with PoE, SFP, and 2x GbE. 8devices has opened pre-orders on a surface-mountable Mango compute module that runs OpenWrt Linux on the Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 “Cypress” networking processors. The $79 Mango module uses the 1.2GHz IPQ6000 and the $99 Mango-I uses the 1.8GHz IPQ6010.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
