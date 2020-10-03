Better Support For Newer Synaptics Laptop Touchpads Coming To Linux 5.10
Synaptics has contributed RMI4 F3A support for Linux 5.10 to better the support for newer laptop touchpads.
Synaptics' RMI4 Function 3A (F3A) is used by newer touchpads for GPIO support, this is needed to support buttons on TouchPads and Clickpads. Among the devices benefiting from the RMI4 F4A support are the likes of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen1 and P1 Gen2 laptops.
