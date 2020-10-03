Language Selection

Better Support For Newer Synaptics Laptop Touchpads Coming To Linux 5.10

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 7th of October 2020 04:32:24 AM
Linux
Hardware

Synaptics has contributed RMI4 F3A support for Linux 5.10 to better the support for newer laptop touchpads.

Synaptics' RMI4 Function 3A (F3A) is used by newer touchpads for GPIO support, this is needed to support buttons on TouchPads and Clickpads. Among the devices benefiting from the RMI4 F4A support are the likes of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen1 and P1 Gen2 laptops.

Linux 5.10 To Have Initial Support For UEFI Booting On RISC-V

It looks like the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle will be the first to bring initial support for UEFI booting on RISC-V hardware. Going back to the beginning of the year there has been RISC-V patches for UEFI support thanks to engineers at Western Digital. Prior kernel releases also saw UEFI clean-ups and other prep work in getting ready for RISC-V CPU architecture support to be added. Now with Linux 5.10 it looks like the first-cut support is ready to go. Read more Also: ZFSOnLinux 0.8.5 Released With Support For Newer Kernels, Bug Fixes

Networking module and dev kit tap 2.5GbE and 802.11ax ready IPQ6000

8devices’ $79 and up “Mango” module and $219 “Mango-DVK” run OpenWrt Linux on an up to 1.8GHz, quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 SoC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). The DVK features 2.5GbE with PoE, SFP, and 2x GbE. 8devices has opened pre-orders on a surface-mountable Mango compute module that runs OpenWrt Linux on the Qualcomm IPQ6000 or IPQ6010 “Cypress” networking processors. The $79 Mango module uses the 1.2GHz IPQ6000 and the $99 Mango-I uses the 1.8GHz IPQ6010. Read more

