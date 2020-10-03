Android Leftovers
Here's how OnePlus plans to differentiate itself with OxygenOS 11
Google kills support for Daydream VR from Android 11 onwards
Google Chrome beefs up password protection on Android and iOS
Google will now tell you which Android devices are security risks
Google Pixel 4a Gets October 2020 Android Security Update With Fixes for Auto-Brightness, Touch Sensitivity
LG Wing review: Swing and a miss
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: The new flagship killer
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ Is Simply the Best Android Tablet Around, Warts and All
What you need to know about Huawei’s Android alternative, Harmony OS
Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is.
