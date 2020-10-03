Games: Them's Fightin' Herds, The Fertile Crescent, GamerOS, Steam Chat Filtering and Desperados III
-
Them's Fightin' Herds getting real close to Linux support, with macOS to follow after
It's been a long time coming but it sounds like it's seriously close now, with the major OpenGL rendering work for Them's Fightin' Herds on Linux being done.
Reminder: originally funded during an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign with an initial funding goal of $436K, which was way back in 2015. Linux and macOS support were stretch-goals at $486K, meaning they would only happen if it hit that goal. Once the campaign finished, they managed to raise around $586,346. It then went into Early Access in February, 2018 and released proper in May, 2020 for Windows.
-
Free pixel-art RTS 'The Fertile Crescent' adds walls, gates and siege units
Continuing to be one of the most interesting traditionally-styled real-time strategy games in development, The Fertile Crescent has a major new release available.
This latest release has been in development for a little while, as it expands the gameplay quite a lot. You can now build Walls, Gates and Siege units giving you many more strategic options. The wall system fits in with their watch towers too, so you can connect it all up.
-
SteamOS-like Linux distribution GamerOS has a new release, adds in Epic Game Store support
If you need an easy full-screen gaming experience with Linux, perhaps with your main big TV then GamerOS looks to be the next best thing to SteamOS (since Valve aren't currently working on it).
GamerOS, despite the naff naming, is actually genuinely good. An up to date Linux distribution ready out of the box for a somewhat console-like experience. GamerOS 20 was just released, bringing the usual upgrades to things like the Linux Kernel to 5.8.10, Mesa drivers 20.1.8, NVIDIA drivers 450.66 along with updates to their own software and RetroArch 1.9 is included too.
-
Steam Chat Filtering is now online for everyone as it exits Steam Labs
Using the tech built for the likes of CS:GO, Destiny 2, and Dota 2 - Valve has officially rolled out the new Steam Chat Filtering across the rest of Steam.
So now this means you can have a consistent experience across supported games, the Steam desktop client, web, and mobile chat experiences. The key thing is that it's optional, you can turn it off or turn it up as the choice is still mostly down to users on what they want to see. As a default, Valve has turned it on to block "strong profanity and slurs" from people you don't know. These settings can be changed any time here.
-
Desperados III sees a second DLC episode of Money for the Vultures
Desperados III: Money for the Vultures - Part 2: Five Steps Ahead is out now, further expanding the already fantastic game with more content.
It's the second of three parts that tell the story of a new adventure called "Money for the Vultures", which takes place after the events of Desperados III. So you should have finished the main campaign to enjoy this DLC set, which forms part of the Season Pass or you can buy individually.
With Five Steps Ahead the gang returns to Louisiana to challenge a new member of the DeVitt family. You get to explore a brand new location in the Bayou State, reunite with Isabelle for more Voodoo awesomeness and encounter cunning enemies worthy of your talents.
[...]
If you missed it, official Linux support for Desperados III released back in early September. Our own thoughts on it are still to come later this month after we've played more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 874 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Should Rockets Have Only Free Software? Free Software and Appliances
Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
DXVK 1.7.2 Released
Recent comments
2 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 7 min ago
18 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 28 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago