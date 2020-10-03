Android Leftovers
Android Go's camera is getting Night mode now, HDR coming soon
Redmi Note 8 MIUI 12 saga continues as MIUI 11 update is rolled out but Android 10 could be coming very soon
Samsung’s Android 11-powered One UI 3.0 update enters public beta in the US
Android 11 set to start rolling out
Android 10 is now rolling out to the Nokia 3.1
POCO X3 gets its first custom ROM: Nitrogen OS based on Android 10
The Teracube 2e is a $99 sustainable Android phone with a 4-year warranty
How to Get iOS 14 Privacy Indicator Dots on Android
YouTube Spotted Testing Dedicated Button for Shorts on Android, iOS: Report
6 Data Management Features and Apps for Your Android and iOS Devices
JLT Mobile Computers Continues to Expand its Android Product Range with New Fully Rugged 7-inch Tablet
Google Chrome is getting a key upgrade for Android and iPhone
Should Rockets Have Only Free Software? Free Software and Appliances
Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is.
Android Leftovers
