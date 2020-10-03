Programming Leftovers
-
EuroPython Society: EPS Board for the term 2020/2021
After completion of the EuroPython Society General Assembly 2020 last Sunday, we’re happy to announce our new board for the next term:
Anders Hammarquist (Treasurer)
Cheukting Ho
Francesco Pierfederici
Jason C. McDonald
Marc-André Lemburg (Chair)
Martin Christen (Vice Chair)
Nicolás Demarchi
Raquel Dou
Silvia Uberti
-
Python User Input
Python is a flexible, efficient, and easy-to-learn programming language that provides a complete way and the liberty to build dynamic systems. Often, developers need to interact with users. The user might enter some data that is used for processing and calculation purposes. For example, for writing a program in Python that calculates the sum of two values, the user enters the values and the program returns the sum value as an output. In this case, it is necessary to take an input from the user to calculate the sum.
-
Faster BitBound ChEMBL search by using more C
This is part of a series of essays I started to write a week ago where I use a few different approaches to implement cheminformatics fingerprint similarity search.
Last Thursday I developed a program which used the BitBound algorithm to do an in-memory search of the uncompressed chembl_27.fps.gz fingerprint file from ChEMBL, containing RDKit Morgan fingerprints.
-
EuroPython trademark registered in the US
After the confusion which was caused by a rock band starting to use the name “EuroPython” for themselves a few years ago, which we resolved amicably with the band, we had decided to register for a US trademark in addition to our European CTM mark for “EuroPython”.
We are happy to announce that we have now received the official certificate of the US trademark.
-
Announcing Feet, a Python Runner
I've been working on a problem that's bugged me for about as long as I've used Python and I want to announce my stab at a solution, finally!
I've been working on the problem of "How do i get this little thing I made to my friend so they can try it out?" Python is great. Python is especially a great language to get started in, when you
don't know a lot about software development, and probably don't even know a lot about computers in general.
Yes, Python has a lot of options for tackling some of these distribution problems for games and apps. Py2EXE was an early option, PyInstaller is very popular now, and PyOxide is an interesting recent entry. These can be great options, but they didn't fit the kind of use case and experience that made sense to me. I'd never really been about to put my finger on it, until earlier this year:
Python needs LÖVE.
-
Hijack To Help Customers
What can you do? Solving difficult software problems often requires the ability to reproduce the issue. As the saying goes, you can learn a lot by walking a mile in someone else’s shoes.
If you could access your customer’s account and see what they see, you might be able to deduce what went wrong by seeing the issue for yourself. Django takes the sensible approach of not storing plain text passwords in your database so you can’t log in as your customer. Or can you? With django-hijack, you can impersonate a user account to experience what your customer experiences.
In the remainder of this article, we’ll look at my experience with integrating django-hijack to provide this capability for one of my personal side projects. By the time we’re done, I think you’ll have a good idea of how to add django-hijack to your own project if you need to support your customers by impersonating their accounts.
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #441 (Oct. 6, 2020)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 866 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Should Rockets Have Only Free Software? Free Software and Appliances
Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
DXVK 1.7.2 Released
Recent comments
2 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 7 min ago
18 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 28 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago