mintCast 345 – Hawking Chromium
First up, in our Wanderings, Leo’s chromium based pixels do a dance, Tony Hughes plays with chaos, Moss has a Fuzzyputer, Joe has an idea… pad, and Josh butters his machine.
Then, our news Linux Mint gets some love, the Gorilla’s in beta and so is Fedora
In Security, we chat with Josh
Perfect Nextcloud Setup | LINUX Unplugged 374
Our secrets for a low-cost bulletproof Nextcloud server that we figured out the hard way. We take you into the "server garage" and share our lessons learned.
Hacktoberbust | Coder Radio 382
We examine the deeper problems in Open Source development the recent Hacktoberfest drama has exposed.
Plus some great feedback, failures to launch, and more.
Is this the BEST OFFICE SUITE for Linux? [Ed: Seems like somewhat of a marketing spam piece for proprietary software; they don't deny it]
When you're talking about Linux, everyone is quick to point out that Linux doesn't have Microsoft Office. It's a big part of the Linux desktop's app gap, but there are some solutions there. Most of you probably know of LibreOffice, which is an amazing open source project, but there is another solution, which is suitable for individuals, and professionals alike, and might just be the best choice out there for Linux, and it's called Only Office
Should Rockets Have Only Free Software? Free Software and Appliances
Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
DXVK 1.7.2 Released
