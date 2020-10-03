Programming Leftovers
How to Monitor Node.js Applications Using PM2 Web Dashboard
PM2 is a popular daemon process manager for Nodejs with a complete feature set for a production environment, that will help you manage and keep your application online 24/7.
A process manager is a “container” for applications that facilitates deployment, enables you to manage (start, restart, stop, etc..) the application at runtime, and provides for high availability.
In this article, we will show how to monitor Nodejs applications using PM2 from the command line and on the web. This guide assumes you already have PM2 installed on your Linux system and you are already running your Nodejs application using it. Otherwise, check out:
How to use C++ Queue
A queue is a collection of items, where the first item added into the list, must be the first item to be removed next. So as items are added to the collection, it is growing in size, i.e. it is growing in length. Whenever any item is to be removed, it must be the first one added. If items are removed continuously, then the next one removed, is the second item; the third is removed afterward, and so on.
After the first item of the original list has been removed, the second becomes the first item. After the second item has been removed, the third becomes the first item, and so on.
A good real-life example of a queue is when people line up to wait for service or good. The first person is served first before the last. However, the queue talked about in this tutorial, is the software queue, as designed in C++.
How to Use C++ Templates
In basic C++ programming, the data type, e.g., int or char, must be indicated in a declaration or a definition. A value such as 4 or 22 or -5 is an int. A value such as ‘A’ or ‘b’ or ‘c’ is a char. The template mechanism allows the programmer to use a generic type for a set of actual types. For example, the programmer may decide to use the identifier T for int or char. It is possible for a C++ algorithm to have more than one generic type. With, say, T for the int or char, U may stand for the float or pointer type. A class, such as the string or vector class, is like a data type, and the instantiated objects are like values of the data type, which is the specified class. So, the template mechanism also allows the programmer to use a generic type identifier for a set of classes.
A C++ template creates an algorithm independent of the type of data employed. So, the same algorithm, with many occurrences of the same type, can use different types at different executions. The entities of variable, function, struct, and class can have templates. This article explains how to declare templates, how to define templates, and how to apply them in C++. You should already have knowledge of the aforementioned entities to understand the topics covered in this article.
Jussi Pakkanen: Is your project a unique snowflake or do you just think that it is?
If there is a national sport for programmers, it is reinventing existing things from scratch. This seems to be especially common inside corporations that tend to roll their own rather than, for example, using an existing open source library. If you try to ask around why this has been done, you typically get some variation of this:
We can't use off-the-shelf solutions because we have unique needs and requirements that no-one else has.
Now, there genuinely are cases where this is true, but it mostly happens only in very spesialised cases, such as when you are google-scale, do space engineering or something similar. There might also be legal or regulatory reasons that you must own all code in a product. Most projects are not like this. In fact almost always someone (typically hundreds of someones) has had the exact same problem and solved it. Yet people seem to keep reinventing the wheel for no real purpose. If you ever find yourself in a debate on why people should use existing solutions rather than roll your own, here are some talking points to consider.
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Pike
Pike is an interpreted, general-purpose, high-level, cross-platform, dynamic programming language. Its syntax is similar to C and C++, but it is much easier to learn and use. It can be used for small scripts as well as for large programs.
Pike features garbage collection, advanced data types, and first-class anonymous functions, with support for many programming paradigms, including object-oriented, functional and imperative programming.
Pike can be used to write small and simple scripts, and also for very large programs: the World Wide Web servers Roxen WebServer and Caudium are both written in Pike. Pike’s advanced data types and built-in support for sockets makes it ideal for use in internet applications.
Pike is free software, distributed under the GNU General Public License (GPL), GNU Lesser General Public License (LGPL), and Mozilla Public License (MPL). Pike is available for many operating systems, including Linux, Solaris, OS X and Microsoft Windows.
Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn Pike. IF you want something more substantial, read the book Programming, using and understanding by Fredrik Hübinette.
Building a data table from a sentence
In an excellent 2018 article aimed at mammal-studying scientists, three specialists described how to make data more easily re-usable.
Should Rockets Have Only Free Software? Free Software and Appliances
Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
