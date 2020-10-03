Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware
Build an e-paper to-do list with Raspberry Pi
Vecow SPC-6000 Fanless Embedded PC is Powered by an Atom x6425RE Elkhart Lake Processor
Since the official launch of the Elkhart Lake processor family last month, we’ve covered a Pico-ITX SBC, a 3.5-inch SBC, and several CoM’s following SMARC, Q7, COM Express, and other system-on-module standards.
[...]
Vecom SPC-6000 embedded computer support Windows 10 and Linux, and the company provide wallmount mounting bracket, as well as an optional DIN rail mount. The company also highlights the system is optimized for VHub one-stop AIoT Solution Service which supports OpenVINO based AI accelerators and advanced Edge AI applications for faster development of AI powered computer vision applications.
Fanless Elkhart Lake embedded PC features 2.5GbE with TSN
Vecow’s rugged “SPC-6000” system runs Linux or Win 10 an Elkhart Lake Atom x6425RE with up to 32GB DDR4-3200, GbE and 2.5GbE with TSN, 4x USB, 4x COM, 3x M.2, dual 4K displays and an optional VHub AI SDK.
We have seen several SBCs and compute modules based on the new Elkhart Lake Atom x6000E, Intel’s 10nm fabricated follow-on to the 14nm Gemini Lake and Apollo Lake. Now Vecow has unveiled an embedded PC based on one of the TSN- and TCC-enabled Elkhart Lake “RE” models.
Elon Musk: SpaceX's Starlink broadband public beta ready to go after latest launch
With this latest launch at Tuesday, 7:29 am EDT from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, SpaceX has now launched 775 Linux-powered Starlink satellites. But, via CBS News, only 728 Starlink satellites remain in orbit, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell's latest Space Report.
Bionic leg goes open source
[...] To accelerate development, University of Michigan bioengineer Elliott Rouse, director of the neurobionics lab, and colleagues created the Open Source Leg. They report that the Open Source Leg costs $10,000 to $30,000 to build, compared to $100,000 for similar commercial products. [...]
Embedded machine vision goes pro with the new Portenta Vision Shield
We’re excited to announce the launch of the Arduino Portenta Vision Shield, a production-ready expansion for the powerful Arduino Portenta H7 that adds a low-power camera, two microphones, and connectivity — everything you need for the rapid creation of edge ML applications.
[...]
The powerful Arduino Portenta H7 makes machine possible learning on-device — greatly reducing the communication bandwidth requirement in an IoT application.
Should Rockets Have Only Free Software? Free Software and Appliances
Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is.
