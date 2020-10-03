IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Joe Fernandes: Red Hat OpenShift Succeeds with Open Source, Linux, and Innovation [Ed: "Sponsored by Red Hat" so IBM misuses Red Hat revenue to buy fake articles or puff pieces disguised as 'reports']
When you look at containers, cloud-native, and public cloud in general, they’re all built around open source technologies. Red Hat’s been at the center of open source for 20-plus years. Since then, in the past decade or so, it’s shifted from being about lowering costs to being about innovation.
With open-source, you see innovation not only in the cloud, but in AI and analytics and big data, all of that driven from open source. We’re working with contributors within the community, and we’re also competing with them. For example, Google is one of our best partners in terms of driving Kubernetes upstream. Red Hat OpenShift also competes with Anthos and Google’s Community Solutions. But together, we’re able to drive the evolution of that technology much faster than any one company could do on their own.
Secondly, since open source is available to end-users, standards are emerging around this technology. One of the things about OpenShift is we actually built it around containerization technology since the beginning, back in 2011. At that point, there really weren’t any standards around how containers were built or run. It wasn’t until Docker and Kubernetes emerged that these standards emerged, and Red Hat did as much as anyone to drive those standards in the industry.
Call for Proposals now open for Red Hat Summit 2021
The call for proposals is now open for Red Hat Summit 2021 – a three-part experience that includes two virtual components in the spring and summer and a series of in-person events later in the year! We’re inviting our partners, customers, collaborators and community members to submit their proposals for their chance to showcase unique tech perspectives among thousands of open source enthusiasts.
EMEA EN Pibank Launches on Red Hat OpenShift to Digitalize the Customer Experience
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Pibank, part of Grupo Pichincha, has launched as a digital banking brand in Spain powered by Red Hat OpenShift.
Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated price reduction: Price lowered by 75% on average, SLA improved to 99.95%
Red Hat has made the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift, available as a managed service across major public cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated removes the challenges of managing the underlying infrastructure, enabling IT teams to simply focus on building differentiated services and digitally transforming.
With more than six years managing Red Hat OpenShift across multiple clouds, more than any other Kubernetes or cloud provider, we have gained the expertise to more reliably and cost-efficiently build, manage and operate enterprise Kubernetes platforms. Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated is already used by hundreds of customers for managing mission critical workloads across a wide range of industries, from telecommunications and connected driving to insurance and IT services. Today, we are passing these savings on to you.
Kafka Monthly Digest – September 2020
In this 32nd edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, I’ll cover what happened in the Apache Kafka community in September 2020.
Should Rockets Have Only Free Software? Free Software and Appliances
Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is.
