When you look at containers, cloud-native, and public cloud in general, they’re all built around open source technologies. Red Hat’s been at the center of open source for 20-plus years. Since then, in the past decade or so, it’s shifted from being about lowering costs to being about innovation.

With open-source, you see innovation not only in the cloud, but in AI and analytics and big data, all of that driven from open source. We’re working with contributors within the community, and we’re also competing with them. For example, Google is one of our best partners in terms of driving Kubernetes upstream. Red Hat OpenShift also competes with Anthos and Google’s Community Solutions. But together, we’re able to drive the evolution of that technology much faster than any one company could do on their own.

Secondly, since open source is available to end-users, standards are emerging around this technology. One of the things about OpenShift is we actually built it around containerization technology since the beginning, back in 2011. At that point, there really weren’t any standards around how containers were built or run. It wasn’t until Docker and Kubernetes emerged that these standards emerged, and Red Hat did as much as anyone to drive those standards in the industry.